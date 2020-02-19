Snapshots Grand Finalist: 'Wild girl' granddaughter Sasha sending love to her nanny

So there you have it, we have officially chosen the six grand finalists for our #Snapshots competition, with a high volume of outstanding entries from all over the county.

A number of weeks ago, we issued a call to the people of Longford to dust off their old treasured photographs and send them into us to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes!

Each week over the course of three weeks, we asked for your help in choosing which two entries made it to the grand final and the results are in, with six fabolous finalists courtesy of Eileen Smyth, Catherine Mollaghan, Kevin Kane, Mary Curran, Fiona Rowley and David McVeigh.

Now we need your help once more, as we try to choose who will be crowned the overall winner. All you have to do to cast your vote here.

The above picture - courtesy of Eileen Smyth - is of Eileen's granddaughter Sasha, who lives in Dublin, and is one she treasures dearly as she doesn't see her as much as she would like.

Eileen explained: “This is my Granddaughter Sasha, caught while jumping on the bed.



“Sasha manages to cheer me up every time she visits me. I don't see her much now as she lives in Dublin and because I am in pain 24/7 I don't get to visit her as much as I would love to.”

“Sasha is a shy little gem with a heart of gold. To win would mean I could share the prize with her. She deserves a little happiness.”

POLL: Snapshots Grand Final - Vote for your favourite from the chosen six!