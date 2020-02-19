POLL: Snapshots Grand Final - Vote for your favourite from the chosen six!
This entry from David McVeigh shows Paddy Ganly, David McVeigh, Enda McKeon and Gerard McVeigh back in 2012 when the lads made the trip to the Euro 2012 finals in Poland
Entry by Mary Curran: This picture shows Mary's father Peter Curran, former owner of the Inny Bar, with regular customer and friend Pinor Cox
Entry by Fiona Rowley: Fiona sent us this picture of her mother Hilda Sheridan winning the Housewife of the year competition back in 1987
With your help, we made our way through a huge quantity of entries for our Snapshots old photograph competition, to leave us with six grand finalists. Help us choose who is the overall winner!
So there you have it, we have officially chosen the six grand finalists for our #Snapshots competition, with a high volume of outstanding entries from all over the county.
A number of weeks ago, we issued a call to the people of Longford to dust off their old treasured photographs and send them into us to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes!
Each week over the course of three weeks, we asked for your help in choosing which two entries made it to the grand final and the results are in, with six fabolous finalists courtesy of Eileen Smyth, Catherine Mollaghan, Kevin Kane, Mary Curran, Fiona Rowley and David McVeigh.
Now we need your help once more, as we try to choose who will be crowned the overall winner by taking the poll above!
