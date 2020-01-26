SNAPSHOTS competition: We are looking for your treasured photos

We are looking for your treasured photos from times gone by. These photos are often stashed away or gathering dust in frames on the wall of the spare room so now is the time to let fresh eyes see them.

What is SnapShots?

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age? Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you. It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!

Send us your photos



We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us at pictures@longfordleader.ie Include the names of anybody pictured and a few paragraphs on the story behind the picture and why it holds fond memories for you.

We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on longfordleader.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Longford Leader.



Poll

We will run a poll every week on longfordleader.ie and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize!

Reminder: Email all entries - with a few paragraphs on the story behind said photo and why it holds fond memories for you- to pictures@longfordleader.ie. Hurry up, you don't want to miss out on these prizes!

