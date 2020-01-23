SNAPSHOTS: Community spirit alive in Longford

SnapShots: A unique trip down memory lane, with loads of fabulous prizes up for grabs. Send us your pictures which hold fond memories!

To me, the 1990’s marked a time of close-knit communities, togetherness and cooperation, which is why I have chosen this photo.

Prior to the introduction of reality television, viral videos and fads such as the mannequin challenge into society, having pride in one’s community was to the forefront of daily life.

This is why on Monday, January 10 1994, the people of North Longford gathered in large numbers at the famous Old Latin school. The improvement of local roads was the main topic of conversation, as approximately three hundred concerned members of the community gathered.

The meeting kicked off once members of the local Shorinryu Karate club ‘bowed’ out and kindly cut short their training session short, due to an overlap in the booking of the Old Latin School. The historic meeting then commenced and ran for a total of three hours, with plenty of reports in the Leader of ‘lepping and roarin’ among locals trying to air their grievances.

Questions were asked over road expenditures and the meeting heard that £200,000 had been 'wasted' patching up roads, according to Co Council Chairman Gerry Brady.

At the end of the meeting, the community spirit within North Longford was clearly evident, as a total of twenty volunteers stepped forward to offer their services to the committee.

SNAPSHOTS: The fire that changed the fortunes of a rural village

What is SnapShots?

We have all become used to scrolling through the galleries of photos on our smartphones but what about those much-loved print photographs stashed away in the attic, in a box under the bed or in that “miscellaneous” drawer in the kitchen? Are they destined to be forgotten forever in the digital age? Well, it’s time to dig them out and show them some love.

We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you. It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!

Send us your photos

We want you to dust off the golden oldies, take a picture of your old picture and email it to us at pictures@longfordleader.ie. Include the names of anybody pictured and a few paragraphs on the story behind the picture and why it holds fond memories for you.

We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on longfordleader.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Longford Leader.

Poll

We will run a poll every week on longfordleader.ie and our weekly online readers can vote for their favourite image of the week.

Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.

The overall winner as voted by the public will win the fantastic prize!

Reminder: Email all entries - with a few paragraphs on the story behind said photo and why it holds fond memories for you- to pictures@longfordleader.ie. Hurry up, you don't want to miss out on these prizes!