Snapshots Grand Finalist: A look back at the inaugural Longford parkrun

So there you have it, we have officially chosen the six grand finalists for our #Snapshots competition, with a high volume of outstanding entries from all over the county.

A number of weeks ago, we issued a call to the people of Longford to dust off their old treasured photographs and send them into us to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes!

Each week over the course of three weeks, we asked for your help in choosing which two entries made it to the grand final and the results are in, with six fabolous finalists courtesy of Eileen Smyth, Catherine Mollaghan, Kevin Kane, Mary Curran, Fiona Rowley and David McVeigh.

Now we need your help once more, as we try to choose who will be crowned the overall winner by taking the poll here.

The above entry came courtesy of parkrun Event Director Kevin Kane, who is proud of how far the initiative has grown in the years since the inaugural event in 2016.

He said: “We now average 95 participants per week, walking or running 5kms. The photo captures everything that parkrun is about- 10-12 people each week providing a 5km run/walk for the Longford community.

“The photo holds amazing memories for me as it was our 1st volunteer photo of 200 events we've provided over the past four years.”

The photo, to Kevin, showcases Longford volunteerism in all its glory.

“I think our photo should win because parkrun has provided so much for so many people in Longford, but also because this photo represents all that is good about volunteerism.

"It portrays all that is positive about doing something for nothing, providing something free for others to enjoy,” he concluded.

