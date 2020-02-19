Snapshots Grand Finalists: Longford's housewife of the year

So there you have it, we have officially chosen the six grand finalists for our #Snapshots competition, with a high volume of outstanding entries from all over the county.

A number of weeks ago, we issued a call to the people of Longford to dust off their old treasured photographs and send them into us to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes!

Each week over the course of three weeks, we asked for your help in choosing which two entries made it to the grand final and the results are in, with six fabolous finalists courtesy of Eileen Smyth, Catherine Mollaghan, Kevin Kane, Mary Curran, Fiona Rowley and David McVeigh.

Now we need your help once more, as we try to choose who will be crowned the overall winner. All you have to do to cast your vote here.

The above entry came from Fiona Rowley. Pictured is her mother Hilda Sheridan receiving her award from the man known as Uncle Gaybo - the late Gay Byrne.

Her daughter Fiona explained: “It was advertised in the RTE Guide and Calor Kosangas and I put my mum's name forward.



“There were 3000 applicants from all over Ireland. My mum had to do an interview and cooking demonstrations and won the regional final.



“We as children were so excited when the TV cameras came to the house to video us at home, which eventually was aired on the live show.”



Upon Hilda’s triumph, she was treated to a bonfire celebration on her arrival back home.



“To this day people still remember mum winning,” Fiona reminicised.

POLL: Snapshots Grand Final - Vote for your favourite from the chosen six!