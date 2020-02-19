Snapshots Grand finalist: The trip to the Euros that almost never was

So there you have it, we have officially chosen the six grand finalists for our #Snapshots competition, with a high volume of outstanding entries from all over the county.

A number of weeks ago, we issued a call to the people of Longford to dust off their old treasured photographs and send them into us to be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes!

Each week over the course of three weeks, we asked for your help in choosing which two entries made it to the grand final and the results are in, with six fabolous finalists courtesy of Eileen Smyth, Catherine Mollaghan, Kevin Kane, Mary Curran, Fiona Rowley and David McVeigh.

Now we need your help once more, as we try to choose who will be crowned the overall winner by taking the poll here.

A group of Lonfordians were about to embark on a trip of a lifetime to Euro 2012, when a fall meant it was almost in jeopardy.

David McVeigh explained: “A few of us decided we would love to go to Poland for the Euro 2012 finals.

“We organised flights, a camper van, the whole lot. But, a few months before flying out, I had a bad fall from a roof!

“The trip is special to me because it was up in the air whether I would get to go. The hospital finally agreed and we were all set to go... crutches and all!”



The boys had the time of their lives and partied the nights away crutches and all!



“We had a fantastic time. The Polish fans were extremely welcoming and loved the Irish.We met up with Hector from TG4 and got interviewed by RTÉ, all thanks to my crutches! We partied all day and rested my leg by night!”

