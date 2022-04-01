Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 1, 2022

Michael Tighe, Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 of Michael Tighe (Ex. 17th Inf Btn., Connolly Barracks), Annaly park, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, by his brother Patrick and by his sisters Marie and Bridget. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Alice, daughters Sandra Martin (Celbridge) and Antonette Keenan (Longford), sons Michael (U.S.A.) and Mark (Cavan), daughters-in-law Maureen and Patricia, sons-in-law Michael and Brendan, grandchildren Dara, Shaena, Erin, Michael, Connor, Ben, Mia, Lauren, Tíornaigh and Ruán, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, April 3 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, April 4 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 1.30pm. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Josephine Reilly (née Kiernan), Lisryan, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her beloved family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 of Josephine Reilly (née Kiernan), Lisryan, Granard, Longford and formerly of Purth Cross, Dring, Co. Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Tom, son Sean and infant daughter Teresa, and her grand daughters Lisa and Avril. Josephine will be forever missed by family, son Thomas-J, daughters Cait, Roseann, Pauline and Aishling, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace Josephine.

Removal from her family home on Sunday, April 3 at 10.30am to arrive at Boherquill Church, for Funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the increased number of Covid Cases, the family home will remain private at all times, Please.

Mary Ann Lattimore (née Manning), Knocklongford, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Laurel Lodge, Nursing Home, Longford, on Thursday, March 31, 2022 of Mary Ann Lattimore née Manning, Knocklongford Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband; Arthur, her daughters; Gillian and Jill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Jennifer and Lorraine, sons; Arthur and Christopher, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers; Patrick and Jim, sister; Mena, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Mary Ann Rest in Peace.

Mary Ann will lie in repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday, April 2 from 5.00pm – 6.30pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, April 3 in St. Patrick’s Church Mohill at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary Ann’s Mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/Mohill

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Laurel Lodge, Patient Comfort Fund care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone, Co Leitrim. Please adhere to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing protocols. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

John Gaynor, 5 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 of John Gaynor, 5 St Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, his sister Bridie (England), Margaret (Strokestown), and brother Pat (Strokestown), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

John's funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon on Friday, April 1. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. House private please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Michael Philbin, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan / Castlebar, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 of Michael Philbin, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and formerly Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by his devoted wife Teresa. Sadly missed by his brother Frank, brother-in-law Hughie, nephews, nieces, extended relatives, neighbours and best friends; Brendan and Eileen. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home Cavan from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, March 31. Removal to The Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Friday, April 1, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Edward O'Brien, Lismacaffrey, Westmeath / Mullingar, Westmeath / Finglas, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, in the compassionate care of the staff at the Mater Hospital, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 of Edward O’Brien, Lismacaffrey, Mullingar and formerly of Finglas, Dublin. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, children Amy, Stephen, Michelle, Kim, Laura and their partners, grandchildren Sean, Jamie and Kyle, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. May Edward Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Church Street, Finglas on Friday, April 1 from 3pm to 5:30pm with family in attendance. Removal on Saturday morning, April 2, to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Rivermount for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery for burial. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Elizabeth (Betty) Doyle (née Callaghan), Benison, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Roslea, Fermanagh



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 of Elizabeth (Betty) Doyle (née Callaghan), Benison, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly of Roslea, Co Fermanagh. Predeceased by her husband Thomas. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom and Eamon, Tom’s partner John, Eamon’s wife Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Betty Rest In Peace.

Removal on Friday, April 1 to The Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, Castlepollard, arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 2 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please; donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice. Betty’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast at the following link: https://whitehall-church.click2stream.com/

The family thanks you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Eamon (Edward) Butler, Cloonfad, Rooskey, Co Roscommon / Newbridge, Kildare



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 of Eamon (Edward) Butler, Cloonfad, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Connolly Villas, Newbridge, Kildare.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Mary, son Edward, daughters Ann Marie, Sabrina, and Glenda, as well as his grandchildren, extended family and circle of friends.

Reposing at his daughter Glenda's residence, Cuilbeg, Slatta, N41TF96, on Thursday, March 31 from 4pm to 8pm with Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey, at 12 noon on Friday, April 1. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Oncology/Haematology Unit, Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore c/o Rogers Funeral Directors, Rooskey or any family member.



Mary Connolly (née Egan), Ballyglass, Four Mile House, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in her 99th year, in the loving care of the staff at Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Mary Connolly (nee Egan), Ballyglass, Four Mile House, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, her grandson Alan and great-grandson Sean. Much loved mother of Patrick, Mary, Anne, Nora, Margaret, Michael, Hugh, Helen and Ethna. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Peter, sisters Imelda and Sr. Ethna, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, March 31 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm (walk through only), followed by removal to the Church of SS Ethna & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, April 1 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. Owing to covid 19 those attending Mary's Funeral are advised to continue good practice by wearing face-masks and refraining from hand shaking. Those wishing to view Mary's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.



Bernadette (Bernie) Kilduff (née Molloy), Farnamoreen, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath, N37 Y367



The death occurred, suddenly at her residence, on Monday, March 28, 2022 of Bernadette (Bernie) Kilduff (nee Molloy), Farnamoreen, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath, N37Y367.

Predeceased by her husband Pat and brothers Sean and Oliver. Deeply regretted by her beloved sons Noel and Kevin. Partner Michael, daughter-in-law Ursula. Her grandchildren, Caitlín and Aodhán, her sister and brothers, Bessie Hill (Birmingham), Mick (Cambridge), Frank (Cambridge) and Liam (Tang). Sisters-in-law Debbie, Jackie and Sharon, brothers-in-law Tom and Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence this Thursday afternoon, March 31 from 4pm until 8pm, followed by house private please. Funeral Mass in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire on Friday, April 1 at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

