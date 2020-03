Deaths in Longford - Saturday, March 7, 2020

Michael (Mick) Ghee, Lisduff, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his family on Friday, March 6, of Michael (Mick) Ghee, Lisduff, Longford town. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Bridie and by his sisters Patricia and Catherine.

Mick will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Carmel, sons Tony and Robert, daughter-in-law Michelle Shaw, sisters Bridie Flaherty (Bettystown) and Hannah Donohue (Athboy), brothers John (London), Tommy (Tullamore) and Joe (Longford), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Sunday, March 8 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday, March 9 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to Longford Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Paddy Neilan, Lough Ree Park, Ballyleague, Roscommon / Castlecoote, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Corrib Ward, U.C.H.G, on Friday, March 6, of Paddy Neilan, Lough Ree Park, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon and formerly of Castlecoote, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary and brothers Thomas and Michael. Loving husband of Bernadette, proud father to Darren, Patrick, Michael, Michelle and Sarah. He will be very sadly missed by his family, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Evelyn and Chris and his brother Jim, daughters-in-law Leah and Carol, his cherished grandchildren Jordan, Rachael, Grace, Samuel, Kayla, Adam and Alex, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the family home, 18 Lough Ree Park, Ballyleague (N39 NW80) on Sunday, March 8 from 3pm until 7pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning, March 9 to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Daniel (Danny) Brady, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in his sleep at home, on Friday, March 6 of Daniel (Danny) Brady, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and late of Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband of Maureen, loving father of Noleen, Brenda, Danella, Patricia, Emer and Eamonn; Sadly missed by his wife, children, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his nine adored grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, March 8 from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday, March 9 to St Michael’s Church, Dun Laoghaire arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Safe home, gentle soul.

Michael Reidy, Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Westmeath

The death occurred, unexpectedly at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, March 4 of Michael Reidy, Ballinafid, Multyfarnham, Co. Westmeath.

Beloved son of the late Paddy and Kitty and brother of the late Jim; he will be sadly missed by his loving sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. May Michael rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 7 at 12 noon in St Nicholas' Church Multyfarnham followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please; donations if desired to North Westmeath Hospice, Mary Street, Mullingar.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie