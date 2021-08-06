Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6
OLYMPIC GAMES
TOKYO 2020
RTE2, BBC1, EUROSPORT
GOLF
HERO OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
CRICKET
ENGLAND V INDIA, 1ST TEST
SKY SPORTS, 10.15AM
SOCCER
BOURNEMOUTH V WEST BROM
SKY SPORTS, 6.45PM
GOLF
ST JUDE INVITATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 6PM
Longford Tennis Club Open a tremendous success
Longford players made it to an impressive 7 finals in the recent Longford Senior Open. The week went ahead in line with all Covid 19 guidelines from Tennis Ireland after a huge effort by the club to ensure all players could take part safely.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7
OLYMPIC GAMES
TOYKO 2020
RTE2, BBC, EUROSPORT
SOCCER
LEICESTER CITY V MAN CITY
UTV, 4.30PM
HORSE RACING
ASCOT
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 12,30
RUGBY
B&I LIONS V SOUTH AFRICA
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM
HURLING
LIMERICK V WATERFORD
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 4PM
Rathcline conquer Connolly’s in 2020 Longford Division 2 football league final
Three second half goals clinched the Covid delayed 2020 Division 2 Football league title for Rathcline as they gradually asserted superiority over Sean Connolly’s in the final played in wet conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday night.
Longford U-16 ladies narrowly fail against Laois in Leinster title decider
A late surge of five unanswered points in the final quarter was not enough for the Longford U-16 ladies as they narrowly missed out on Leinster glory in a two point defeat against Laois in the ‘B’ championship final at Hogan Park, Moate on Wednesday evening last week.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8
OLYMPIC GAMES
TOKYO 2020
RTE2, BBC, EUROSPORT, 11.45
GOLF
HERO OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
HURLING
CORK V KILKENNY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM
HORSE RACING
CURRAGH & HAYDOCK
ITV4, 3.45PM
GOLF
ST JUDE INVITATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.