05/08/2021

Rathcline conquer Connolly’s in 2020 Longford Division 2 football league final

Second half goals clinch the title for the Lanesboro club

longford gaa

Misko Kajan (Rathcline) and Daire Duggan (Connolly's) rising high in the battle to win the ball in the league final Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Three second half goals clinched the Covid delayed 2020 Division 2 Football league title for Rathcline as they gradually asserted superiority over Sean Connolly’s in the final played in wet conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday night.

Rathcline . . . 3-12   Sean Connolly’s . . . 1-6

The game was all square with four minutes gone on the changeover when Adrian Brady pointed for Connolly’s. Liam Connerton then replied with a point for Rathcline before Shane Kenny scored the crucial first goal. 

His younger brother Oran got the second goal to put the shannonsiders in a comfortable lead while Liam Connerton found the back of the net in the 55th minute to leave the wide margin of 12 points separating the sides in the finish.

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Dylan Glancy, James Carroll (0-1), Niall Keane; Iarla O’Sullivan, David Rooney, Cillian Flood; Shane Kenny (1-0), Misko Kajun; Seadna Ryan, Liam Connerton (1-3), Cian Gilmore (0-1); Ronan English, Oran Kenny (1-5, four frees), James Hanley (0-1).

Subs:- Neil O’Connor (0-1) for Cillian Flood  (injured, 5mins); Cronan Flood for N O’Connor and Richard Prior for M Kajun (39 mins); Ultan O’Sullivan for D Glancy (59 mins).

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: John Sheridan; Sean Farrell, Sean O’Sullivan, John McKenna; Evan Tully, Dessie Reynolds (0-1), Patrick Reynolds; Stephen Lynch (0-2, frees), Sean Kenny; Ciaran Brady, Ronan McGreal, Adrian Brady (0-1); Daniel Reynolds (1-2, one free), Daire Duggan, John Doris.

Subs:- Conor Blessington for C Brady (44 mins); Killian Rawle for S Farrell (59 mins). 

Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans). 

