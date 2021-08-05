Rathcline conquer Connolly’s in 2020 Longford Division 2 football league final

Misko Kajan (Rathcline) and Daire Duggan (Connolly's) rising high in the battle to win the ball in the league final Photo: Syl Healy
Three second half goals clinched the Covid delayed 2020 Division 2 Football league title for Rathcline as they gradually asserted superiority over Sean Connolly’s in the final played in wet conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday night.
Rathcline . . . 3-12 Sean Connolly’s . . . 1-6
The game was all square with four minutes gone on the changeover when Adrian Brady pointed for Connolly’s. Liam Connerton then replied with a point for Rathcline before Shane Kenny scored the crucial first goal.
His younger brother Oran got the second goal to put the shannonsiders in a comfortable lead while Liam Connerton found the back of the net in the 55th minute to leave the wide margin of 12 points separating the sides in the finish.
RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Dylan Glancy, James Carroll (0-1), Niall Keane; Iarla O’Sullivan, David Rooney, Cillian Flood; Shane Kenny (1-0), Misko Kajun; Seadna Ryan, Liam Connerton (1-3), Cian Gilmore (0-1); Ronan English, Oran Kenny (1-5, four frees), James Hanley (0-1).
Subs:- Neil O’Connor (0-1) for Cillian Flood (injured, 5mins); Cronan Flood for N O’Connor and Richard Prior for M Kajun (39 mins); Ultan O’Sullivan for D Glancy (59 mins).
SEAN CONNOLLY’S: John Sheridan; Sean Farrell, Sean O’Sullivan, John McKenna; Evan Tully, Dessie Reynolds (0-1), Patrick Reynolds; Stephen Lynch (0-2, frees), Sean Kenny; Ciaran Brady, Ronan McGreal, Adrian Brady (0-1); Daniel Reynolds (1-2, one free), Daire Duggan, John Doris.
Subs:- Conor Blessington for C Brady (44 mins); Killian Rawle for S Farrell (59 mins).
Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).
