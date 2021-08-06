€153,000 funding for ten county Longford sports organisations

Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty
Ten county Longford sports organisations are to receive €153,000 in funding under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).
Welcoming the announcement, Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said, "
“I’m delighted to announce good news for local sports organisations and this is another example of the Government helping sporting communities through these challenging times.”
Priority was given to projects that will increase participation, that are located in areas with higher levels of socio-economic disadvantage and to organisations that did not receive significant funding under the Programme previously.
Looking ahead to the capital section of the grants which are now likely to be announced in late November, Deputy Flaherty added: “I am committed to further capital investment in Co Longford sport and while today’s grants relate mainly to relatively small equipment purchases, we will announce the allocation of grants for capital projects under the Programme towards the end of the year.”
The successful Co Longford projects were as follows:
· Newtowncashel Gun Club €31,462
· Longford Swimming Club €30,999
· Longford Rugby Club €23,228
· Acres Pitch & Putt, Ballinalee €15,727
· Kenagh GAA €15,384
· Lanesboro Triathlon Club €11,891
· Clondra Canoe Club €10,213
· Longford Golf Club €8,881
· Newtown AFC, Newtownforbes €2,734
· Co Longford Schools Soccer League €2585
More News
Members of Longford's Freewheelers MC Ireland outside St Mel's College ahead of the Midlands Motorcycle Festival which takes place on Saturday, August 14 Picture: Michael Croghan Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.