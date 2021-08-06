06/08/2021

€153,000 funding for ten county Longford sports organisations

Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Ten county Longford sports organisations are to receive €153,000 in funding under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

Welcoming the announcement, Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty said, "

“I’m delighted to announce good news for local  sports organisations and this  is another example of the Government helping sporting communities through these challenging times.”

Priority was given to projects that will increase participation, that are located in areas with higher levels of socio-economic disadvantage and to organisations that did not receive significant funding under the Programme previously.

Looking ahead to the capital section of the grants which are now likely to be announced in late November, Deputy Flaherty added: “I am committed to further capital investment in Co Longford sport and while today’s grants relate mainly to relatively small equipment purchases,  we will announce the allocation of grants for capital projects under the Programme towards the end of the year.”

The successful Co Longford projects were as follows:

·       Newtowncashel Gun Club                €31,462

·       Longford Swimming Club                 €30,999

·       Longford Rugby Club                         €23,228

·       Acres Pitch & Putt, Ballinalee           €15,727

·       Kenagh GAA                                          €15,384

·       Lanesboro Triathlon Club                  €11,891

·       Clondra Canoe Club                             €10,213

·       Longford Golf Club                              €8,881

·       Newtown AFC, Newtownforbes       €2,734

·       Co Longford Schools Soccer League   €2585

