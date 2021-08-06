Longford Tennis Club Open a tremendous success

Longford players made it to an impressive 7 finals in the recent Longford Senior Open. The week went ahead in line with all Covid 19 guidelines from Tennis Ireland after a huge effort by the club to ensure all players could take part safely.

But undoubtedly the big story of the week was not only the fantastic weather but also the excellent condition of the courts thanks to major rejuvenation works carried out in recent weeks.

Without this vital health and safety work the Open could not have gone ahead and two of the clubs courts would have had to close. However, thanks to a significant grant of almost €9000 from Longford Municipal District the club has been able to carry out this much needed health and safety work which will allow the club to continue to welcome new members.

In the past year alone membership has more than doubled at the club. Members' enthusiasm shone through at the Open with a huge local entry.

Longford Tennis Club members Marat Daurov and Igor Konorev won the Men’s Doubles 3 while Longford lady Oonagh Gearty had a great win in the Ladies Singles 1.

There was also an all Longford over 40s final and a number of other Longford players put in a great battle in their respective matches.

The Junior Open was also a tremendous success with a very good entry and some very high quality matches involving some of the country’s best junior players.

Amongst the high standard, there was also some local success. Kenagh’s Oliver Manser was runner up in the Under 18 Boys singles and he teamed up with his sister, Lauren to win the Under 18 Mixed Doubles.

Full Results Senior Open:

Singles:

MS1: Hugh Mccullen bt Jeremy Clarke 1-6 6-3 6-1

WS1: Oonagh Gearty bt Christine Gleeson 6-2 6-1

MS2: Niall McCaffrey bt Colm Murphy 6-2 6-1

WS2: Jessica Feeney bt Saoirse Cunniffe

MS3: Conor Tuffy bt Robert Stakelum 6-4 5-7 10-8

Doubles:

MD1: Jeremy Clarke/Tim Clarke bt Harry O'Rourke/Sean Raftery 4-6 6-3 6-3

WD 1: Joanna Mullan/Paula Watt bt Jessica Feeney/Shannon Moran 6-4 6-2

MD 2: John McCaffrey/Niall Mccaffrey bt Tim Clarke/Josh Mcdermott 6-1 6-3

WD 2: Saoirse Cunniffe/Saoirse Towey bt Elaine Mcgrath/Rosaleen Mcgrath 6-2 6-2

MD 3: Marat Daurov/Igor Konorev bt Aidan Burke/Robert Stakelum 3-6 7-6 12-10

Men’s Over-40 Doubles: Declan Breen/Colm Murphy bt Fergus Murphy/Cathal Sheridan 6-3 6-4

XD 2: Benoit Lusson/Lisa Ruane bt Raymond Lyons/Oonagh Gearty 2-6 6-0 6-1

XD 3: Maurice Flynn/Christina Morley bt Robert Stakelum/Rosaleen Mcgrath 6-3 6-4

Full Results Junior Open:

Singles:

BS 12: James Mcgoldrick bt Matthew O Raghallaigh 6-0 6-1

GS 12: Katie Weedle bt Caitlin Grennan 6-0 6-0

BS 14: Johnny Mckernan bt Luke Barry 6-3 6-0

GS 14 Cate Gilroy bt Jean Loughney 6-2 3-6 6-4

BS 16: Tom Conway bt Fionn Busto Gilligan 6-2 6-2

GS 16: Julie Gibbons bt Aisling McGoldrick 6-1 3-6 6-1

BS 18: Tom Conway bt Oliver Manser 6-2 6-1

GS 18: Aisling Mcgoldrick bt Amy Flynn 7-5 6-1

Doubles:

XD 12: Senan Johnston/Aicha Bouhouch bt Noah Gill/Katie Mcdwyer 6-0 6-3

XD 14: Johnny Mckernan/Jean Loughney bt Cian Fitzmaurice/Kaytlyn Moran 6-0 6-1

XD 18: Oliver Manser/Lauren Manser bt Thomas Grennan/Shannon Moran 6-3 6-1

BD 14: Jack Farrell/Alex Wardlaw bt Kian Costello/Matthew Kane 6-3 6-3

BD 18: Adrian Lynch/Marcus Pereira bt Szymon Kozak/Ethan Morley 6-2 6-2

GD 18: Julie Gibbons/Julie Molloy bt Grace Melvin/Shannon Moran 6-0 6-1