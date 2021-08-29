Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Another 1,706 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Nine more deaths reported in Northern Ireland

Another 1,706 cases of Covid-19 confirmed

The number of cases being treated in ICU is down one to 60.

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Department of Health has confirmed 1,706 new cases of Covid-19 up to midnight on Saturday.

In a tweet on Sunday the department said there are 347 people being treated for the disease in hospital, up 23 on Saturday. The number of cases being treated in ICU is down one to 60.

In Northern Ireland, 1,225 positive cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths have been reported in the previous 24 hours.

New book from author who grew up in Lanesboro

Decorated author Colin Carberry, who spent much of his early childhood in Lanesboro has spoken this week of his latest book Ghost 'Homeland: Selected Poems' which has just been released.
Colin now lives in the city of Linares, in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, with his wife, Verónica Garza Flores, and their two daughters, Kathleen and Emma Carberry Garza, who are 10 and six. He is an English teacher, poet and translator.
He has published four poetry collections--The Crossing, The Green Table, Ceasefire in Purgatory and Ghost Homeland--and I am the translator of Love Poems by the great Mexican poet Jaime Sabines (Biblioasis, 2011), along with an earlier volume of Sabines’s verse.
Here, he writes about his experiences of growing up in Lanesboro, representing Ireland in showjumping while attending St Mel's College and his writing career.

Colmcille win the 2020 Longford Division 1 football league title

2020 All County Football League Division 1 Final

Colmcille got the perfect boost in the build up to the start of the 2021 senior football championship when they won the 2020 All County League title in fairly comfortable fashion

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media