Colmcille win the 2020 Longford Division 1 football league title

Colmcille got the perfect boost in the build up to the start of the 2021 senior football championship when they won the 2020 All County League title in fairly comfortable fashion

Colmcille . . . 3-12 Abbeylara . . . 1-12

From the moment Seanie McKeon struck to score the opening goal with 18 minutes gone in the final at McGee Park on Friday evening, the pressure was piling on Abbeylara who fell even further behind when Ciaran McKeon converted a penalty for the home side in the closing stages of the first half.

Leading by 2-8 to 0-7 at the break, Colmcille were gifted a third goal immediately on the changeover when a dipping shot from Vinny Hourican was fumbled over the line by the Abbeylara keeper Gavin Kelly.

In a fixture that doubled up with Round 10 of the 2021 Division 1 league, Abbeylara were given a glimmer of hope when Colm P Smyth scored a well-taken goal in the 40th minute but Colmcille consolidated their tight grip on the game to capture the Johnny Skelly Cup.

The Colmcille club will be chasing further glory when their second string take on the Killoe Emmet Og second string in the 2020 Junior Football Championship final at the Monaduff grounds, Drumlish on Wednesday night next, throw-in 8pm.

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Conor Grant, Enda Macken, Gerry Mulligan; Alan McKeon (0-2), Martin Mulligan, Dylan McCabe (0-1); Vinny Hourican (1-0), Fergal Sheridan (0-1); Jack Macken (0-1), Declan Reilly (0-1), Ciaran McKeon (1-1, goal from penalty); Barry McKeon (0-4, one free), Rory Hawkins (0-1), Seanie McKeon (1-0).

Subs:- Ruairi Harkin for R Hawkins (56 mins); Paul McKeon for V Hourican (58 mins); Cathal Reilly for C McKeon (59 mins); Paul Farley for J Macken (a minute into stoppage time); Darren Mulligan for S McKeon (two minutes into stoppage time).

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Matthew Quinn, Michael McHugh, Cian O’Reilly; Brian Masterson, Colm P Smyth (1-1), Mel Brady; Fergal Battrim, PJ Masterson; Cian Brady (0-1), Willie Crawford (0-1), Ciaran Scanlon; Robbie Smyth (0-6, four frees), Jason Kelly (0-2), Cathal Gilligan.

Subs:- Cathal Lynch for PJ Masterson (injured, 20 mins); Padraig Berry for W Crawford (49 mins); Bernard Crawford (0-1) for M Quinn (49 mins); Reece Reilly for C Gilligan (three minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow).