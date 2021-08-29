Maisie’s Marathon fundraiser in Longford raises €12,600 for Crumlin Children's Hospital

Maisie’s marathon fundraiser raised €12,600 for the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin and pictured handing over the proceeds were Clodagh & Marie O’Kane, Gay and Orla Collins and Maisie Melia
Maisie’s marathon fundraiser which took place along the banks of the beautiful Royal Canal helped raise an incredible €12,600 for the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin.
Orla Collins explained, “Maisie’s marathon took place on July 4 and it was a brilliant success, raising a massive €12,600.
“A huge thank you to everyone who supported the event and donated generously to make it such a success.
“The support received was phenomenal and thanks to everyone who came out and supported on the day. This money will go a long way to help sick children from all over Ireland at Crumlin Hospital.”
New book from author who grew up in Lanesboro
Decorated author Colin Carberry, who spent much of his early childhood in Lanesboro has spoken this week of his latest book Ghost 'Homeland: Selected Poems' which has just been released.
Colin now lives in the city of Linares, in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, with his wife, Verónica Garza Flores, and their two daughters, Kathleen and Emma Carberry Garza, who are 10 and six. He is an English teacher, poet and translator.
He has published four poetry collections--The Crossing, The Green Table, Ceasefire in Purgatory and Ghost Homeland--and I am the translator of Love Poems by the great Mexican poet Jaime Sabines (Biblioasis, 2011), along with an earlier volume of Sabines’s verse.
Here, he writes about his experiences of growing up in Lanesboro, representing Ireland in showjumping while attending St Mel's College and his writing career.
