29/08/2021

Maisie’s Marathon fundraiser in Longford raises €12,600 for Crumlin Children's Hospital

Maisie’s Marathon fundraiser in Longford raises €12,600 for Crumlin Children's Hospital

Maisie’s marathon fundraiser raised €12,600 for the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin and pictured handing over the proceeds were Clodagh & Marie O’Kane, Gay and Orla Collins and Maisie Melia

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Maisie’s marathon fundraiser which took place along the banks of the beautiful Royal Canal helped raise an incredible €12,600 for the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin.

Orla Collins explained, “Maisie’s marathon took place on July 4 and it was a brilliant success, raising a massive €12,600. 

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported the event and donated generously to make it such a success. 

“The support received was phenomenal and thanks to everyone who came out and supported on the day. This money will go a long way to help sick children from all over Ireland at Crumlin Hospital.”

