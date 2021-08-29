Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Granard is the 'gateway' to Ireland's Hidden Heartlands

Granard is the 'gateway' to Ireland's Hidden Heartlands

At the gate marking the spot where the Doherty Blacksmiths Forge once stood were l to r; Gabriel Creamer, Eamonn Creamer, Bartle D'Arcy and Déirdre Orme

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

As part of Heritage Week the Knights and Conquests General Manager Bartle D'Arcy and Education Officer Déirdre Orme arranged for the installation of a special piece of art at the Granard visitor centre. 

This gate made by Eamonn and Gabriel Creamer now marks the spot where the Doherty Blacksmiths Forge once stood and it is where Eamonn served his apprenticeship as a Smith. 

"This is a fantastic addition to our site here at Knights & Conquests and we are adding and improving our existing site on a regular basis prior to our pending big development," outlined Mr D'Arcy. 

Down Memory Lane | Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival 2011: Bluegrass and folk music magic brings Longford alive

Longford ladies beat Fermanagh to retain Intermediate status

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship relegation play-off final

A superb save from goalkeeper Riane McGrath right at the end saw Longford Ladies retain their Intermediate Championship status for 2022 as they held out for a narrow win against a determined Fermanagh side at the Mullahoran grounds on Saturday.

New book from author who grew up in Lanesboro

Decorated author Colin Carberry, who spent much of his early childhood in Lanesboro has spoken this week of his latest book Ghost 'Homeland: Selected Poems' which has just been released.
Colin now lives in the city of Linares, in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, with his wife, Verónica Garza Flores, and their two daughters, Kathleen and Emma Carberry Garza, who are 10 and six. He is an English teacher, poet and translator.
He has published four poetry collections--The Crossing, The Green Table, Ceasefire in Purgatory and Ghost Homeland--and I am the translator of Love Poems by the great Mexican poet Jaime Sabines (Biblioasis, 2011), along with an earlier volume of Sabines’s verse.
Here, he writes about his experiences of growing up in Lanesboro, representing Ireland in showjumping while attending St Mel's College and his writing career.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media