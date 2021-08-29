Granard is the 'gateway' to Ireland's Hidden Heartlands

At the gate marking the spot where the Doherty Blacksmiths Forge once stood were l to r; Gabriel Creamer, Eamonn Creamer, Bartle D'Arcy and Déirdre Orme
As part of Heritage Week the Knights and Conquests General Manager Bartle D'Arcy and Education Officer Déirdre Orme arranged for the installation of a special piece of art at the Granard visitor centre.
This gate made by Eamonn and Gabriel Creamer now marks the spot where the Doherty Blacksmiths Forge once stood and it is where Eamonn served his apprenticeship as a Smith.
"This is a fantastic addition to our site here at Knights & Conquests and we are adding and improving our existing site on a regular basis prior to our pending big development," outlined Mr D'Arcy.
Longford ladies beat Fermanagh to retain Intermediate status
A superb save from goalkeeper Riane McGrath right at the end saw Longford Ladies retain their Intermediate Championship status for 2022 as they held out for a narrow win against a determined Fermanagh side at the Mullahoran grounds on Saturday.
New book from author who grew up in Lanesboro
Decorated author Colin Carberry, who spent much of his early childhood in Lanesboro has spoken this week of his latest book Ghost 'Homeland: Selected Poems' which has just been released.
Colin now lives in the city of Linares, in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, with his wife, Verónica Garza Flores, and their two daughters, Kathleen and Emma Carberry Garza, who are 10 and six. He is an English teacher, poet and translator.
He has published four poetry collections--The Crossing, The Green Table, Ceasefire in Purgatory and Ghost Homeland--and I am the translator of Love Poems by the great Mexican poet Jaime Sabines (Biblioasis, 2011), along with an earlier volume of Sabines’s verse.
Here, he writes about his experiences of growing up in Lanesboro, representing Ireland in showjumping while attending St Mel's College and his writing career.
