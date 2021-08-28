Down Memory Lane | Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival 2011: Bluegrass and folk music magic brings Longford alive

In this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 2011, and the Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival which brought the streets of the county town alive with bluegrass and folk music.
The festival started in Longford back in 2002, following the death of legendary banjo player Johnny Keenan. And between '02 and 2011, the festival featured some of the biggest names in bluegrass, Irish traditional and folk music played in the Longford Arms Hotel, including Steve Earle, Gerry O’Connor, Guy Clark, Peter Rowan, Tony Trischka, Altan, Rodney Crowell, Iris DeMent, Thom Moore and the legendary Earl Scruggs.
We hope the photos, captured by Shelley Corcoran, bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.
