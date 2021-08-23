GALLERY | The legendary Declan Nerney has Longford concert goers dancing #FaoinSpéir at Connolly Barracks gig

The legendary Declan Nerney had Longford concert goers dancing #FaoinSpéir at Connolly Barracks on Sunday night.
The Drumlish country star had the honour of closing the three night #FaoinSpéir music festival.
The second concert of the Faoin Spéir gigs took place on Saturday night with Longford music fans affording a warm greeting to Luka Bloom and Cathy Davey. The previous evening, it was Paddy Casey and The Four of Us who entertained the crowd.
This gallery of brilliant photographs from the closing night of Faoin Spéir was captured by local photographer Michael Croghan and we hope you enjoy them. Don't forget to tag and share with those you know!