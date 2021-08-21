GALLERY | Super atmosphere Faoin Spéir as Longford audience savours the music of Paddy Casey and The Four Of Us

The rain did fall on Friday night, however, it failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the appreciative Longford audience that made their way to Connolly Barracks to enjoy top class live performances from Paddy Casey and The Four of Us.
The concert was the opening night of the Faoin Spéir initiative, a weekend where music fans will be treated to Irish rock, pop, folk and country royalty all in one location.
On Saturday it was the turn of Luka Bloom and Cathy Davey to take to the stage at the former military headquarters, while on Sunday local star Declan Nerney will be performing.
This gallery of stunning photographs from the opening night of Faoin Spéir was captured by local photographer Michael Croghan and we hope you enjoy them. Don't forget to tag and share with those you know!
