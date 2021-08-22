GALLERY | Longford greets Luka Bloom and Cathy Davey and the sweet sound of live music

The second concert of the Faoin Spéir weekend gigs took place on Saturday night with Longford music fans affording a warm greeting to Luka Bloom and Cathy Davey.
The previous evening at Connolly Barracks, it was Paddy Casey and The Four of Us who entertained the crowd. Tonight (Sunday, August 22) sees the final concert where local country music star Declan Nerney will be performing.
This gallery of great photographs from the second night of Faoin Spéir was captured by local photographer Michael Croghan and we hope you enjoy them. Don't forget to tag and share with those you know!
