Down Memory Lane | Do you recognise anyone in this gallery of classic Longford black and white photos from 1999?

Colmcille Ploughing Festival, basketball and Longford community games all feature prominently

In this week's nostalgic trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 1999, including the Colmcille Ploughing Festival, Longford community games standard bearers ahead of the national finals in Mosney and a very successful Longford basketball summer camp.

We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends.

Caption: 1999 - A group of Community Games finalists from Longford pictured before heading off to Mosney Holiday Centre, Co Meath to represent their county in the national finals.

