Longford ladies beat Fermanagh to retain Intermediate status

Longford saviour, goalkeeper Riane McGrath, pictured in action against Fermanagh Photo: Syl Healy
A superb save from goalkeeper Riane McGrath right at the end saw Longford Ladies retain their Intermediate Championship status for 2022 as they held out for a narrow win against a determined Fermanagh side at the Mullahoran grounds on Saturday.
Longford . . . 0-9 Fermanagh . . . 0-8
With just one point between the sides and deep into stoppage time the young netminder denied Joanne Doonan from point-blank range to prevent what surely would have been the matchwinning goal for Fermanagh.
Doonan took the resulting ‘45 but it came to nothing as Longford avoided relegation into the junior grade.
LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Eimear O’Brien, Leanne Keegan, Katie Crawford; Michelle Noonan, Orla Nevin, Ciara Mulligan; Michelle Farrell (0-4, 2fs), Aoife O’Brien; Louise Monaghan, Aisling Cosgrove, Sarah Shannon (0-2,1f); Hannah Glennon, Emer Heaney (0-1), Clare Farrell.
Subs:- Niamh Darcy for K Crawford (30+1 mins), Ciara Healy (0-2) for Heaney (injured) and Lauren McGuire for H Glennon (30+5 mins); Kara Shannon for M Noonan (52 mins).
FERMANAGH: Shauna Murphy; Erin Murphy, Molly McGloin (0-1), Eimear Keenan; Shannon McQuade, Courtney Murphy, Sarah McCarville; Roisin O’Reilly, Aoife Flanagan; Sarah Britton, Joanne Doonan, Aisling Maguire; Sarah McCausland, Eimear Smyth (0-6,5fs), Aisling O’Brien (0-1).
Subs:- Niamh McManus for S Britton and Cliodhna Martin for S McCausland (50 mins); Caiti Boyle for S McCarville and Aoibhinn Jones for A O’Brien (53 mins); Brenda Bannon for A Maguire (60+4 mins).
Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois).
Photo: Syl Healy
