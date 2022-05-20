The Garda Roads Policing Unit: Longford gardaí arrest disqualified driver under influence of cannabis who turned away from checkpoint
Longford gardaí have arrested a disqualified driver under the influence of cannabis who turned away from a checkpoint this morning, Friday, May 20.
Gardaí from the Longford Roads Policing Unit were operating a checkpoint at Drumlish when they spotted a car turn away.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to be disqualified and tested positive for cannabis.
The car was seized and the driver was arrested, with court proceedings to follow.
Gardaí from the Longford Roads Policing Unit saw this car turn away from a checkpoint at Drumlish this morning. They were stopped & the driver was found to be disqualified & tested positive for cannabis.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 20, 2022
They car was seized & the driver was arrested. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/Hf7HOkzIZx
