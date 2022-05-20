Four arrested following Longford public order incident
Gardaí made four arrests following a public order incident on the Lower Main Street in Longford yesterday morning, May 19, 2022.
The four, two men (30s and 40s) and two women (30s and 40s) were arrested and detained at Longford Garda station.
They are set to appear before Longford District Court this morning, May 20, 2022 from 10.30.am
