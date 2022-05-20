Search

20 May 2022

Longford woman fined for double parking

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

20 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A woman has been fined a total of €180 for double parking her car on Longford's Main Street on two separate occasions.

Teresa McDonagh, 35 Coisabhann, Turlough Road, Castlebar was hit with the double penalty after her car was found impeding the flow of traffic twice within the space of three months.

The court was told the first incident took place at around 1:30pm on July 6, 2021 when gardaí came across the defendant's car parked two abreast outside Luigi's fastfood takeaway.

A fixed charge notice was issued, Judge Éiteáin Cunningham was informed but remained unpaid.

The second incident took place on October 22, 2021, this time outside discount retailer Eurogiant.

Garda Rachel Carlin said a fixed charge notice for that incident was also outstanding.

In defence, Bríd Mimnagh said her client was an individual who had “quite a young family” and was someone of limited means.

Ms Mimnagh said double parking outside fast food premises in Longford town was not a new phenomenon.

Judge Cunningham consequently fined Ms McDonagh €80 for the latter and €100 for the former offence.

