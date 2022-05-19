Pictures | Great Longford support at Escabar fundraiser for Laura Gilmore Anderson

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
There was a great crowd in Escabar, Longford town last Saturday night for the 'At Your Services Sweepstakes' fundraiser for Laura Gilmore Anderson.
Longford's Laura Gilmore Anderson vows to take on incurable cancer diagnosis with everything she has
Brave, courageous, inspirational-Laura Gilmore Anderson possesses all of these characteristics in spades.
Longford Leader photographer Shelley Corcoran was also there to capture some pictures on the night
Wolfe Tones and Longford hurler Cathal Mullane with his wife Edel and daughters Hollie & Marnie Picture: Syl Healy
Sergeant Darran Conlon and Garda Emma Kiernan along with Gavin White and Michael Finn of the Irish Farmers Association
