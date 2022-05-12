At Your Service Sweepstakes: Huge fundraiser for Longford's Laura Gilmore

Longford establishment Escabar will be the place to be this Saturday evening as it plays host to a major fundraising event in support of brave local woman Laura Gilmore Anderson.

A special ‘At Your Services Sweepstakes’ event featuring prizes of a year’s supply of fuel as well as a whole host of trade services will be raffled off as part of the eagerly awaited fundraiser.

The 34-year-old, who is the daughter of Ann and Brendan Gilmore, is set to fly in on Saturday ahead of the evening’s proceedings which get underway from 8pm.

Organisers are hoping to raise €10,000 in a bid to ensure Laura can return to Mexico and secure six months supply of treatment as she continues to battle neuroendocrine, a rare and incurable form of cancer.

“Unfortunately, it is so costly,” said Laura, as she spoke from her Edinburgh home on Monday.

“The drugs themselves, for three months, cost £14,000 and before that I was getting all the supplements.”

It’s envisaged the monies raised from this weekend will help provide Laura with the chance to return home with six months supply of medication.

The proud and courageous Longford woman was staying positive this week after a recent scan provided further cause for optimism in her ongoing battle for survival.

And despite enduring what she described as “negative attention” from other neuroendocrine patients in availing of alternative treatment methods, Laura urged as many people as possible to purchase a ticket aheadof this Saturday’s fundraiser.

“Words can'tsum up how truly grateful I am to everyone in Longford who has supported me especially living in Edinburgh,” she said.

“I don’t have anywhere near the level of support here that I have back home and I am truly, truly overwhelmed by the support people have and continue to show me.”

To donate and purchase a ticket, simply log on here.