Man dies following Co Meath crash
A man in his 40s has died after his car was involved in a collision with a wall in Co Meath.
Gardai are investigating the incident, which took place in Patrick Street in Trim at around 1.55am on Monday.
Gardaí arrest two men following Longford row
Two men are in garda custody this morning following a row in Longford town yesterday evening that resulted in a man requiring medical treatment.
Gardai in witness appeal as woman (40s) injured in north Longford crash fights for life in hospital
Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information into the circumstances behind a road crash in Granard this morning that has left a woman in her forties fighting for her life in hospital.
The driver of the car was seriously injured in the incident and later died in hospital, a Garda spokesperson said.
Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.
Investigations are ongoing.
An Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission has been notified about the incident because the car had reportedly come to the attention of gardai before the collision.
