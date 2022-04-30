Search

01 May 2022

Gardai in witness appeal as woman (40s) injured in north Longford crash fights for life in hospital

Granard

Gardaí and emergency services at the scene of this morning's crash outside Granard

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

30 Apr 2022 11:23 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information into the circumstances behind a road crash in Granard this morning that has left a woman in her forties fighting for her life in hospital.

As first revealed by longfordleader.ie this morning, the woman who is from eastern Europe, was seriously injured when the car she was driving collided with a lorry close to the entrance of the north Longford town's Cnoc Na Greine housing estate at around 10:30am.

BREAKING: Woman (40s) airlifted to hospital after serious north Longford crash

She was flown by air ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment to what were described as serious injuries.

Gardaí have tonight confirmed the woman is now in a critical condition in hospital. A young female child, who was also in the car, was taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment to what have been described as non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver (late 20s) of the lorry was uninjured.

The road was closed this morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene before it was reopened earlier today.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí in Granard are appealing to the public for information in relation to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the Ballyjamesduff Road, Granard, Co. Longford this morning Saturday 30th April, 2022.

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

"Any person who may have observed the collision is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the Granard area this morning between 10.15am and 10.45am, and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí."

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media