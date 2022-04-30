Gardai in witness appeal as woman (40s) injured in north Longford crash fights for life in hospital

Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information into the circumstances behind a road crash in Granard this morning that has left a woman in her forties fighting for her life in hospital.

As first revealed by longfordleader.ie this morning, the woman who is from eastern Europe, was seriously injured when the car she was driving collided with a lorry close to the entrance of the north Longford town's Cnoc Na Greine housing estate at around 10:30am.

BREAKING: Woman (40s) airlifted to hospital after serious north Longford crash

She was flown by air ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment to what were described as serious injuries.

Gardaí have tonight confirmed the woman is now in a critical condition in hospital. A young female child, who was also in the car, was taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment to what have been described as non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver (late 20s) of the lorry was uninjured.

The road was closed this morning while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene before it was reopened earlier today.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí in Granard are appealing to the public for information in relation to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the Ballyjamesduff Road, Granard, Co. Longford this morning Saturday 30th April, 2022.

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

"Any person who may have observed the collision is asked to contact investigating Gardaí. Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the Granard area this morning between 10.15am and 10.45am, and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí."

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.