02 May 2022

Gardaí arrest two men following Longford row

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Longford Garda Station, where two men are being questioned in connection with an alleged public order incident in Longford town yesterday evening

Reporter:

News Reporter

02 May 2022 12:10 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Two men are in garda custody this morning following a row in Longford town yesterday evening that resulted in a man requiring medical treatment.

 

The alleged incident took place in the car park of Longford Town Shopping Centre amid reports of an altercation between a number of individuals.
 
A man aged in his 20s received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries as a result.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Longford Garda Section where he remains in detention under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
 
A second man, aged in his late teens, was arrested this morning and is also currently detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
 
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
 
Any persons who were in the Longford Town Shopping Centre area between 7:00pm and 8:20pm, who believes they have any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

