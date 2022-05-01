Longford gardaí arrest driver under influence of cocaine and cannabis
Longford gardaí arrested a driver under the influence of cocaine and cannabis earlier this week.
Gardaí attached to the Roads Policing Unit at Longford Garda Station stopped a vehicle in Longford town.
The driver subsequently tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis.
The driver was arrested with court proceedings to follow.
Gardai in witness appeal as woman (40s) injured in north Longford crash fights for life in hospital
Gardaí have launched a public appeal for information into the circumstances behind a road crash in Granard this morning that has left a woman in her forties fighting for her life in hospital.
EXCLUSIVE: Gardaí launch probe after two houses in Longford targeted by vandals
Gardaí have launched an investigation into two separate criminal damage incidents in Longford town last night that saw a number of shots allegedly fired at a house on the outskirts of the county town.
Gardaí attached to the Roads Policing Unit at Longford Garda Station stopped this vehicle in Longford town— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 26, 2022
The driver subsequently tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis. The driver was arrested with proceedings to follow #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/4ERiLMerof
Gardaí have launched an investigation after a number of shots were allegedly fired at a house in Longford town last night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.