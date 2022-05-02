Longford humanitarian aid heading to Ukraine

Co-ordinators of the Longford PPN/Civil Defence Ukraine Appeal, Emma Reid and Siobhán Cronogue were proud Longford ladies last Thursday evening as Protrans Transport & Logistics loaded eighteen pallets of non-perishable food items, animal food, toiletries and medical aid on to their articulated lorry.

Donations came pouring in from across the county once the appeal kicked off.

Public Participation Network community groups, elected Members of Longford County Council, schools, businesses and individuals from all ages and nationalities pulled together to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

PPN members, Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre in Granard, Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon and Longford Women’s Link kindly offered their services and premises which were used as drop off points for community donations.

Ms Reid and the Civil Defence volunteers were busy collecting, sorting and boxing goods since the appeal began in March 2022.

Ms Cronogue praised the trojan work of Emma and the volunteers and said even on the day Protrans came to pallet the goods, volunteers Paraic, Killian and Michael were busy packing boxes.

PPN Development Officer Siobhán commented, “Emma and I worked on the Covid-19 appeal together a year ago and once again I can honestly say she has been an absolute pleasure to work with. Nothing is too much for Emma when it comes to helping people.

“I have great admiration for how they work together as a family also. Gerard, Emma’s husband and son Killian are volunteers in the Civil Defence and have given so much of their time to ensure this appeal was a success.”

Ms Cronogue also praised the efforts of the PPN Secretariat, in particular Pozy Greene, Longford Acorn Project Chairperson.

Ms Reid remarked, “I am so proud of the community of Longford who came together to support the appeal. I want to say a special word of thanks to all of the Civil Defence volunteers who gave up so much of their time to ensure this initiative ran smoothly and I am so grateful to Siobhan for her dedication, support and commitment. It was fantastic to work with her again to enable us to help those who are being displaced by war and need assistance.”

The hero’s of the final destination of Longford’s kindness are John and Ciaran McGrath, owners of Protrans Transport and Logistics and also Owen Walsh who is driving the load to a designated warehouse in Poland.

The McGrath brothers reflected, “The staff of Protrans are delighted to be part of the logistical effort of bringing aid to the people of Ukraine. We thank all those around the county who were involved, and we acknowledge the wonderful work of County Longford PPN and Longford Civil Defence in coordinating and facilitating the operation.”

Ms Reid and Ms Cronogue were touched by a special sign Protrans had made for the side of lorry which read ‘Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine’ with the Longford and Ukrainian colours incorporated into it.

They would also like to acknowledge the fact that Owen will be celebrating his birthday on the road to deliver the aid and wish him a very happy birthday and safe journey there and back. They are both extremely proud of how the community and agencies worked together to bring the appeal to fruition and would like to express their sincere thanks to every single person who helped make it happen.

Tess Murphy, PPN Secretariat member said, “On behalf of the PPN, I would just like to say we are overwhelmed with the response from our member groups and the wider community to the PPN/Civil Defence Ukraine Appeal. We were delighted to approve this initiative into a very busy PPN workplan.

“Currently we are supporting over 500 community groups with only one staff member, Ms Cronogue as the PPN Development Officer. We are absolutely thrilled with the success of this community collaboration. The PPN is the main community network that enables groups to develop their vision for the county and facilitates them to be part of decision making at Local Government Level.

“We look forward to welcoming Ukrainian refugees to join the PPN intercultural Forum and integrate into the community. We would sincerely like to acknowledge Siobhan’s effort in this whole process from submitting the original proposal for outlining this initiative to organising the Drop-off points, transportation by Protrans for delivery of the donations to working with the Ukrainian embassy in Dublin to receive the coordinates in Poland for safe delivery of the goods.”