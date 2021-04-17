National

A second male motorcyclist has tragically died on Irish roads this weekend

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Athboy, Co. Meath this evening, Saturday, April 17 at approximately 6pm.

A motorcycle and a car collided on the N51 at Caucestown. The driver of the motorcycle, a male aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner was notified and his body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The driver and passenger of the car were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The N51 is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the N51 between Athboy and Delvin between 5.30pm and 6.30pm this evening and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

