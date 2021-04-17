Motorcyclist dies following road traffic collision

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan this afternoon, Saturday, April 17 at approximately 5.10pm.

A motorcycle collided with a roundabout on the N2 near Tullyvin. The driver of the motorcycle, a male aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner was notified and his body was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and the N2 is currently closed. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N2 near Castleblayney between 4.45pm and 5.30pm this afternoon and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.