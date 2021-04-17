Down Memory Lane | We delve into the Longford Leader archives for this gallery of photos from 2005

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographs from 2005. We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with your friends. 

Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

#ThrowbackThursday | Recognise any familiar faces from this lovely gallery of photos from a Longford school graduation back in the day