#ThrowbackThursday | Recognise any familiar faces from this lovely gallery of photos from a Longford school graduation back in the day
In this week's Longford Leader #ThrowbackThursday gallery, we feature a selection of photographs by Shelley Corcoran from the 2013 Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon graduation.
We hope the photos bring back some happy memories and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise. How many familiar faces will you spot?
Use the Next > above to go through the gallery
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on