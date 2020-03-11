New local link community car service coming to Longford

The National Transport Authority has announced funding for a new community transport service in Longford, one of only six around the country.

“Providing a decent public transport option for people in rural areas is a critical element of what the NTA is about,” said Anne Graham, Chief Executive Officer of the NTA.

The community transport operates to support the work of Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Community Resource Services which is based in Granard.

It was selected to receive funding after a closed call for applications was made to the network of Local Link Offices throughout the country.

It is hoped that it will help to connect people living in remote and isolated rural areas to their community and services.

“Being able to get out and about is a vital way to stay part of the local community, and having access to local amenities can make a real difference to a person living in an isolated or rural area,” said Margaret Malone, Rural Transport Programme Manager.

The scheme provides grant aid for 12-month period, with the key aim of providing a community transport service that is accessible to all service users and that addresses rural social exclusion,” explained Local Link Longford Westmeath Roscommon Chairperson Tom Farrell.

The grant aid, of up to €6,000 per project funds activities directly associated with providing a community transport service. To date, six community car schemes in five counties have been approved.

Local Link provides a nationwide bus service in rural areas around Ireland with a significant focus on providing accessible transport options for passengers.

“This project represents continued investment in rural transport by the state,” said Cllr Farrell.

“Local Link is already a great success story and has become a permanent part of Ireland’s public transport system. The Government’s Ireland 2040 Plan makes a commitment to the future funding of Local Link, which means that the programme will not only survive, but will thrive and develop at the heart of rural communities in the years to come.”

