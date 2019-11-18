Ford unveil 'powerful' and 'stunning' Puma

Ford has unveiled its all new Ford Puma – an SUV-inspired compact crossover that fuses stunning exterior design, best-in-class uncompromised load space and sophisticated mild-hybrid powertrain technology.

The new Ford Puma introduces a new chapter in Ford’s design identity with charismatic styling cues including distinctive wing-top mounted headlamps and athletic, aerodynamic lines. Compact crossover proportions deliver a raised ride-height for a confidence-enhancing driving experience, and support class-leading uncompromised luggage capacity of 456 litres.

Powerful, responsive performance and optimised fuel efficiency is delivered for Puma customers using Ford’s EcoBoost Hybrid 48-volt technology. The mild-hybrid powertrain seamlessly integrates electric torque assistance with a low-friction, three-cylinder 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine to deliver up to 155 PS.

Advanced driver assistance technologies delivering a simpler and less stressful driving experience include adaptive cruise control with stop and go, speed sign recognition and lane centreing, for effortlessly negotiating highway and stop-start traffic.

The American multinational automaker has also added a new Local Hazard Information feature, which can inform the driver of hazardous situations in the road ahead before they become visible to the driver or vehicle sensors.

“Our customers told us they want a compact vehicle with stand-out looks that also delivers solutions for everyday living,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe.

“The result is our new Ford Puma – charismatic, practical and offering technologies from massage seats to mild-hybrid powertrains.”

The impressive Ford Puma will go on sale at the end of the year, and will be produced with exceptional craftsmanship and quality at Ford’s Craiova Assembly Plant, Romania, following a near €1.5 billion investment since 2008.

“We believe Puma is going to really resonate with drivers in Europe,” Rowley added. “We've gone to every length to give customers the flexibility they want, and the best-looking car they've ever owned.”