Ford deals on selected models

As the January 2020 new car market draws near, Ford has announced an exciting range of offers to woo customers during the busy new car registration sales period.

Under the banner of the Ford 201 Sales Event, the deals on some of Ireland’s best-selling cars include a registration bonus of up to a €1,000 and the extra peace of mind of 7 years warranty and 7 years roadside assistance.

“The objective of our Ford 201 Sales Event campaign is to bring a range of enticing offers to motorists who are in the market for a new car and to provide the car packed with the latest smart technologies”, said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland.

“Our overall package includes the option of a registration bonus or low rate of finance on popular models like our award winning Focus or the EcoSport compact SUV, plus an Upgrade Pack of selected technologies.

“And all with the added security of a 7 year warranty and 7 years roadside assistance.”

Examples of the Ford 201 Sales Event deals are as follows:

- Ford Fiesta Titanium with the option of a 3.9% low APR rate or a Registration Bonus of €1,000.

- New Ford Focus ST-Line with the option of a 1.9% super low APR rate or €1,000 Registration Bonus, priced from €24,481 with special Upgrade Pack that includes a rear view camera.

- Ford EcoSport Titanium with the option of a 3.9% low APR rate or €1,000 Registration Bonus, priced from €23,820 with special Upgrade Pack that includes privacy glass, front parking sensors and a rear spoiler.

“The Ford 201 Sales Event also extends to Ford’s market-leading commercial vehicle range. For example, the Transit Custom, is available with a reduction of €4,500, 3.9% low APR.”