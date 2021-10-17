Longford GAA results scoreboard
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Quarter Final), Abbeylara 0-14 Killoe Young Emmets 2-11
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Quarter Final), Mullinalaghta St Columba's 3-13 Carrickedmond 0-6
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Quarter Final), Colmcille 0-13 St Mary's Granard 0-12
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Quarter Final), Mostrim 1-12 Dromard 1-11
Longford SFC: Daniel Mimnagh goals give Killoe the edge over Abbeylara
Killoe survived a stern test against Abbeylara with Daniel Mimnagh scoring the crucial goals that gave the title holders the edge in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta crush Carrickedmond to earn a crack at Killoe
It was all too easy for Mullinalaghta as they booked their place in the semi-final of the Senior Football Championship against Killoe after crushing the challenge of Carrickedmond at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Longford SFC: Mostrim snatch win over Dromard with last gasp Seamus Hannon goal
A goal from substitute Seamus Hannon with virtually the last kick of the game saw Mostrim claim a dramatic win over Dromard in the remaining Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Relegation
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Monaduff, (Relegation Semi Final), Longford Slashers 2-12 Clonguish 3-8
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Allen Park, (Relegation Semi Final), Rathcline 1-13 Fr Manning Gaels 1-7
All County Football League Division 2
Wed, 13 Oct, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 10), Kenagh 1-12 Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-15
Fri, 15 Oct, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 10), Cashel 0-16 Ballymahon 2-13
Harte Cup Under 17 Football Championship
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Semi Final), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 2-12 Carrick Sarsfields 0-8
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Maguire Park, (Semi Final), Killoe Og 1-12 Clonguish Og 0-16
Under 17 Plate
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Keenan Park, (Final), Northern Gaels St. Patrick's Og 2-12 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 1-11
Under 13 B Football Plate
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Shroid, (Final), Grattan Gaels 0-9 St. Francis 0-19
Under 13 B Football Shield
Wed, 13 Oct, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Semi Final), Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 0-19 St. Patrick's Og 0-20
Wed, 13 Oct, Venue: Allen Park, (Semi Final), Wolfe Tones Og 0-26 Killoe Og 0-25
