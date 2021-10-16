Search

16/10/2021

Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta crush Carrickedmond to earn a crack at Killoe

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

senior football championship 2021

James McGivney on the ball for Mullinalaghta ahead of Carrickedmond opponent Barry O'Farrell. Action from the SFC quarter-final Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

It was all too easy for Mullinalaghta as they booked their place in the semi-final of the Senior Football Championship against Killoe after crushing the challenge of Carrickedmond at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 3-13   Carrickedmond . . . 0-6

Nine points separated the sides at half-time as St Columba’s led 1-7 to 0-1. Carrickedmond started the second half well and kicked over three points in succession to cut the gap to six but Mullinalaghta then stepped up another gear to regain control of the game.  

Aidan McElligott scored the goal for Ciaran Fox’s side in the first half and McElligott found the back of the net again late on in the second half with a Cian Mackey flick also raising the green flag. 

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Connor Leonard, Patrick Fox, Shane Mulligan; Gary Rogers (0-2), Donie McElligott, Francis Mulligan; John Keegan, David McGivney (0-3,1f); Mickey Cunningham (0-1), James McGivney (0-2), Cian Mackey (1-2); Jayson Matthews, Rian Brady (0-2), Aidan McElligott (2-1).

Subs:- Tom Meehan for S Mulligan and Aron Earley for C Mackey (59 mins); Cian McElligott for A McElligott (stoppage time).

CARRICKEDMOND: Garret Higgins; Niall O’Farrell, Padraig McGrath, Michael Cahill; John O’Shea, Barry O’Farrell, Eoghan McCormack (0-2,1f); Enda Farrell, David Shannon; Rioch Farrell, Patrick Farrell, Fionn Morgan; Sean Kelly (0-3), Aidan McGuire (0-1,f), Adam Quinn.

Subs:- Johnny Gerety for J O’Shea (49 mins); Shane McGoey for P Farrell (51 mins); John McCormack for A Quinn (59 mins).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).  

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media