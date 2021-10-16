Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta crush Carrickedmond to earn a crack at Killoe

James McGivney on the ball for Mullinalaghta ahead of Carrickedmond opponent Barry O'Farrell. Action from the SFC quarter-final Photo: Syl Healy
It was all too easy for Mullinalaghta as they booked their place in the semi-final of the Senior Football Championship against Killoe after crushing the challenge of Carrickedmond at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday.
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 3-13 Carrickedmond . . . 0-6
Nine points separated the sides at half-time as St Columba’s led 1-7 to 0-1. Carrickedmond started the second half well and kicked over three points in succession to cut the gap to six but Mullinalaghta then stepped up another gear to regain control of the game.
Aidan McElligott scored the goal for Ciaran Fox’s side in the first half and McElligott found the back of the net again late on in the second half with a Cian Mackey flick also raising the green flag.
MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Connor Leonard, Patrick Fox, Shane Mulligan; Gary Rogers (0-2), Donie McElligott, Francis Mulligan; John Keegan, David McGivney (0-3,1f); Mickey Cunningham (0-1), James McGivney (0-2), Cian Mackey (1-2); Jayson Matthews, Rian Brady (0-2), Aidan McElligott (2-1).
Subs:- Tom Meehan for S Mulligan and Aron Earley for C Mackey (59 mins); Cian McElligott for A McElligott (stoppage time).
CARRICKEDMOND: Garret Higgins; Niall O’Farrell, Padraig McGrath, Michael Cahill; John O’Shea, Barry O’Farrell, Eoghan McCormack (0-2,1f); Enda Farrell, David Shannon; Rioch Farrell, Patrick Farrell, Fionn Morgan; Sean Kelly (0-3), Aidan McGuire (0-1,f), Adam Quinn.
Subs:- Johnny Gerety for J O’Shea (49 mins); Shane McGoey for P Farrell (51 mins); John McCormack for A Quinn (59 mins).
Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.