17/10/2021

Longford SFC: Mostrim snatch win over Dromard with last gasp Seamus Hannon goal

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

senior football championship 2021

Brian Farrell on the ball for Mostrim with Dromard opponent Daniel Conboy in pursuit. Action from the SFC quarter-final on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

A goal from substitute Seamus Hannon with virtually the last kick of the game saw Mostrim claim a dramatic win over Dromard in the remaining Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Mostrim . . . 1-12   Dromard . . . 1-11

Dromard had edged ahead by two points with two cracking scores from Ross McNerney but in the sixth minute of stoppage time substitute Michael Hussey played the ball into Fintan Coyle; Brian Farrell’s effort was blocked and the ball fell to Hannon who made no mistake in burying his shot into the back of the net.

Mostrim led by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break with Francie McGee scoring the Dromard goal from a penalty in the early stages of the second half that looked like separating the sides in the end, only for Hannon to snatch a semi-final spot for the Edgeworthstown side against Colmcille.

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Shane Campbell, Shane Kiernan, Aaron Gallagher; Joe Dempsey, Martin Coyle, Niall Quinn; Brian Farrell (0-4, 1f), Alan O’Hara; Maitiu O’Donohoe, Daniel Connell, Padraig Joyce (0-4); Fintan Coyle, Tiarnan Hussey, Darragh Doherty (0-4, 3f). 

Subs:- Seamus Hannon (1-0) for J Dempsey (half-time); Darren Bloomer for A Gallagher (48 mins); Bernard Dempsey for M O’Donohoe (55 mins); Michael Hussey for T Hussey (59 mins).

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Conor McGauran, Oisin O’Toole, James Mimnagh; Dylan McCormack, Diarmuid Masterson, John Sheridan; Daniel Conboy, Ronan McEntire; Fionn Hourican, Francis McGee (1-2,1f,1-0 pen), Bernard Sheridan; Ross McNerney (0-6, 2f), Joseph Hagan (0-2), Aaron Farrell (0-1).

Subs:- David Pettit for D Conboy and Peadar Kiernan for B Sheridan (37 mins); Peter Reynolds for C McGauran (44 mins). 

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon). 

