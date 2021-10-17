Search

17/10/2021

Longford's Melissa O'Kane in Irish squad for three crunch European Championship qualifiers

Longford's Melissa O'Kane in Irish squad for three crunch European Championship qualifiers

Longford's Melissa O'Kane in Irish squad for three crunch European Championship qualifiers

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford's Melissa O'Kane has been named in Irish Women's Under-19 squad for three crunch European Championship qualifiers over the next ten days. 

There is nothing like a strong home support to help a team in difficult games and that is exactly what Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 Head Coach Dave Connell is hoping for in Limerick.

Connell's squad take on England (Wednesday, October 20), Switzerland (Saturday, October 23) and Northern Ireland (Tuesday, October 26) in their three UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championship qualifiers.

Longford's Melissa O'Kane helps Republic of Ireland to international friendly victory over Portugal in Lisbon

Longford's Melissa O'Kane helps Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19s to impressive victory over Northern Ireland

Ireland WU19 3 Northern Ireland WU19 0

The first two games will be played at Markets Field before they finish up at Jackman Park, with tickets available at the gate of both venues.

"We've had fantastic support from the people of Limerick in the past. It is a real football city and it would be great if we could get a big crowd again, as that would mean a lot to the players and spur them on," said Connell.

"We are in a tough group with Switzerland top seeds and England being the best second seed, while we recently played Northern Ireland so we know about their qualities. If we can get off to a good start then you never know but that is what we need to focus on."

Connell has great experience at this level, having guided an Ireland team to the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2014, and he is upbeat about his current squad's chances.

Fourteen members of the WU19 squad have featured in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League this season, while midfielder Ellen Molloy already has four WNT caps.

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19 Squad
Goalkeepers: Rugile Auskalnyte (DLR Waves), Savannah Duffy (Asane)
Defenders: Therese Kinnevey (Galway WFC), Jenna Slattery (Treaty United), Della Doherty (Wexford Youths), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Emma Bucci (University of South Carolina), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)
Midfielders: Teegan Lynch (Wexford Youths), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town), Nicole McNamara (Galway WFC), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Melissa O'Kane (Athlone Town), Kate Slevin (Galway WFC)
Forwards: Aoife Horgan (Central Connecticut State University), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Kerryanne Brown, Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts)


UEFA Women's Under-19 European Championships Round 1
Wednesday, October 20 | Republic of Ireland v England | KO 19:00 | Markets Field
Saturday, October 23 | Republic of Ireland v Switzerland | KO 19:00 | Markets Field
Tuesday, October 26 | Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland | KO 13:00 | Markets Field

Longford has least number of pubs open - new figures reveal dramatic Covid-19 impact

Sentencing of Longford women found in possession of shotgun adjourned for 12 months

Circuit Court Judge Keenan Johnson has adjourned the sentencing of two women found in possession of a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition to October of next year.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media