16/10/2021

Sentencing of Longford women found in possession of shotgun adjourned for 12 months

Judge Keenan Johnston

Circuit Court Judge Keenan Johnson

Jessica Thompson

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Circuit Court Judge Keenan Johnson has adjourned the sentencing of two women found in possession of a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition to October of next year.

Caroline Dempsey, Cluain na Sibhe, Killashee, Co Longford, and Pauline Dempsey, Farnagh, Co Longford both appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson at Longford Circuit Court last week.

The two had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a sawn-off double-barrel shotgun, which Detective Garda Orla Gerety confirmed “was in working order” and four 12-gauge shotgun cartridges.

The discovery was made by detectives who stopped a car at Farneyhoogan, Longford, on September 2, 2019.

At last week’s sitting of Longford Circuit Court, Detective Gda Gerety explained that the incident was part of a feud between the Donoghue and Stokes families.

“Sitting where I’m sitting it’s a cause of great concern to me that there is so much feuding in Longford,” said Judge Johnson.

“I could safely say that 60% of the list in Longford is taken up with feuding, which is very unfair on the general public. The court has an obligation to send out a message that this will not be tolerated.”

Judge Johnson then adjourned the sentencing to October 11, 2022 when updated probation reports are to be furnished.

“Both defendants were extremely well advised to enter a plea of guilty,” he said.

“I am taking on board the level of cooperation with the prosecution. Were this matter to go to trial and they were found guilty, they’d be serving a minimum of five years.”

