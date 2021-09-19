Longford GAA results scoreboard
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A
Sat, 18 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 3), Longford Slashers 0-18 Fr Manning Gaels 1-5
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 3), Mostrim 0-14 Carrickedmond 2-6
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Round 3), Killoe Young Emmets 2-10 Colmcille 1-13
Longford SFC: Slashers cruise to easy win over Fr Manning Gaels
Longford Slashers cruised to an easy win over Fr Manning Gaels in the Senior Football Championship Group A Round 3 clash at Emmet Park on Saturday evening.
Longford SFC: Killoe’s 14 men battle it out for a draw against Colmcille
A terrific point from about 45 metres out from midfielder Fergal Sheridan earned Colmcille a draw against Killoe in the Senior Football Championship Group A Round 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday evening.
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B
Sat, 18 Sep, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 3), Clonguish 1-15 Rathcline 3-15
Sat, 18 Sep, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 3), St. Mary's Granard 4-13 Dromard 0-18
Sat, 18 Sep, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Round 3), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 2-11 Abbeylara 1-11
Longford SFC: Rathcline rattle Clonguish in comprehensive victory
Rathcline got their first win in the Senior Football Championship since their return to the top grade in 2019 with a comprehensive victory over Clonguish in the Group B Round clash at Leo Casey Park, Ballymahon on Saturday evening.
Longford SFC: Crucial goals the difference as Granard defeat Dromard
St Mary’s Granard produced a fine team performance to overcome the challenge of Dromard in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 3 game at Maguire Park, Ballinalee on Saturday evening to remain on course to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta through to the quarter-finals after beating Abbeylara
Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s are through to the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals after beating a determined Abbeylara side in the Group B Round 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group A
Fri, 17 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 3), Cashel 1-5 St. Brigid's Killashee 1-7
Fri, 17 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 3), Killoe Young Emmets 1-14 Ballymahon 2-11
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group B
Fri, 17 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), Ardagh Moydow GAA 4-14 Clonguish 0-9
Junior A Football Championship Group A
Tue, 14 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 1), St. Mary's Granard W/O Mullinalaghta St. Columba's -
Tue, 14 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 1), Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-9 Rathcline 3-11
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Flood Park, (Round 2), Legan Sarsfields 2-10 Ardagh Moydow GAA 0-10
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 2), Rathcline 2-7 St. Mary's Granard 0-10
Junior A Football Championship Group B
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 1), Dromard 0-3 Ballymore 5-20
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 1), Grattan Og 9-20 Fr Manning Gaels 0-8
Junior B Championship
Wed, 15 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), Ballymahon 0-12 Cashel 2-7
Under 17 Football Championship Group 1
Tue, 14 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 2), Longford Slashers 3-11 Northern Gaels St. Patrick's Og 3-14
Thu, 16 Sep, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 2), Granard 0-5 Carrick Sarsfields 5-14
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 3), Killoe Og W/O Longford Slashers -
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 3), Northern Gaels St. Patrick's Og 1-10 Granard 6-12
Under 17 Football Championship Group 2
Thu, 16 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 2), Clonguish Og 1-10 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 2-12
Thu, 16 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 2), Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 6-10 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-2
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 3), Southern Gaels 1-3 Clonguish Og 13-27
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 3), St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 6-11 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 4-6
Under 13 A Football Championship Group 1
Mon, 13 Sep, Venue: Killashee, (Round 2), Southern Gaels 0-30 St. Dominic's 0-16
Under 13 A Football Championship Group 2
Mon, 13 Sep, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 2), Granard 0-24 St. Vincent's 0-10
Mon, 13 Sep, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 2), Northern Gaels 0-21 Clonguish Og 0-25
Under 13 B Football Championship Group 1
Mon, 13 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 2), Wolfe Tones Og 0-30 St. Patrick's Og 0-30
Wed, 15 Sep, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 2), St. Francis 0-20 Clonbroney 0-29
Under 13 B Football Championship Group 2
Mon, 13 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 2), Grattan Gaels 0-12 Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 0-23
Mon, 13 Sep, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 2), Killoe Og 0-19 St. Colmcille's 0-26
Under 12 Hurling League Stages
Tue, 14 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 1), Wolfe Tones Og 3-5 St. Dominic's 4-6
Under 17 Football C
Thu, 16 Sep, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 2), Shannon Gaels 2-12 St. Dominic's 5-9
Thu, 16 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 2), St. Vincent's 2-10 Grattan Gaels 5-7
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 3), Grattan Gaels 9-11 St. Dominic's 4-10
Sun, 19 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), St. Vincent's 1-17 Shannon Gaels 0-4
Under 17 Hurling Championship League Stages
Wed, 15 Sep, Venue: Carrick Hurling Club (St Marys), (Round 2), Carrick Hurling Club (St Marys) W/O Wolfe Tones Og -
Sat, 18 Sep, Venue: Devine Park, (Round 3), Wolfe Tones Og - Longford Slashers W/O
