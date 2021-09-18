Longford SFC: Slashers cruise to easy win over Fr Manning Gaels

Westmeath senior football boss Jack Cooney, who is a member of the Longford Slashers management team Photo: Syl Healy
Longford Slashers cruised to an easy win over Fr Manning Gaels in the Senior Football Championship Group A Round 3 clash at Emmet Park on Saturday evening.
Longford Slashers . . . 0-18 Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-5
Needing a victory to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the quarter-finals after losing against Mostrim and Killoe in the first two fixtures, Slashers were in control after building up a comfortable 0-10 to 0-5 lead at half-time.
A black card for substitute Stephen Donnelly just before the break was a blow for the Gaels and their tale of woe continued when Cian Cassidy was sent-off for a red card foul on Ronan Kenny in the 47th minute.
While Slashers squandered several chances during the course of the game with the Gaels keeper Aiden Grey producing a few point-blank saves, they still won by the wide margin of 12 points.
Paddy Collum scored a consolation goal for the Drumlish/Ballinamuck side when he converted a penalty in the 54th minute, awarded for a foul on Cian Brady.
Westmeath senior football boss Jack Cooney is a member of the Slashers management team and he was in Emmet Park to watch the sky-blues register their first win in the 2021 championship campaign.
LONGFORD SLASHERS: Eoin McGuinness; Ronan Kenny, Ronan Sheehan, Adrian Duffy; Sean Clarke (0-2), Gerard Flynn, Peter Lynn (0-3); Andrew Dalton (0-1), Tadhg McNevin (0-1); Andrew Kelly (0-2), Conor Clarke, Darragh O’Connell (0-2); Ruairi Clarke (0-1), Robbie O’Connell (0-3, one free), Robbie Clarke (0-2).
Subs:- Mario Pirlog for R Kenny (injured, 48 mins); Niall Mulligan for C Clarke (59 mins); Dean Coughlan for Ruairi Clarke (two minutes into stoppage time); Cian O Nuallain (0-1) for D O’Connell (three minutes into stoppage time).
FR MANNING GAELS: Aiden Grey; JP Farrelly, Cian Brady, Cian Murphy; Aaron McGee, Gary Connell, Mark Hughes; Liam Lynch, Sean Whelan; Ryan Crowe, Pauric Gill (0-2), Emmet Noonan; Cian Cassidy (0-2, one free), Paddy Collum (1-1, goal from penalty, point from free), Conor Keenan.
Subs:- Mark Duffy for S Whelan (28 mins); Stephen Donnelly for R Crowe (28 mins); Mark Breslin for A McGee (43 mins).
Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow).
More News
There have been calls this week for Lanesboro to be considered as a possible location for a new 'dementia village'
Garadice will perform at the Leitrim Live Concert in The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen on Saturday, September 25 at 5pm
A number of fines were handed down at Longford District Court last week for breaches of Covid-19 regulations
This Saturday, September 18 will see the staging of Longford Live and Local's 50th concert and it will be the finale of the festival featuring Cronin at Drumlish Community Centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.