CCFL results and fixtures: A whopping 26 goals in fours games involving Longford clubs

20/09/2021

CCFL Results Week 2


Under 17 Summer Tournament Cup Final 

Mountmellick Utd 3 (12), Mullingar Ath A 3 (11) pens after ET.


Over 35’s Cup Final

Portlaoise 3, Coolraine 0


Over 35’s Shield Final

Willow Park 2, Killeigh FC 1


LFA Cup 1st Round

Ballinahown 4, Clontarf 0

Towerhilll Rovers 0, Hardwicke 3

Mullingar Town 5, Newbridge Hotspurs 3

Mountmellick Utd 2, Athy Town 0

Clara Town 6, Darndale 1

Finglas Utd 8, Willow Park 2

Dublin Airport 2, Birr Town 1

Kilemore Celtic 6, Killeigh FC 0


Division 1

Coolraine 3, Willow Park 2

Gallen Utd 4, Inny FC 4

Banagher Utd 1, Clonaslee Utd 1


Division 1 Saturday

Ballyboro 3, Moydow FC 7

Tarmonbarry 5, Longford Rovers 2

Ballymahon 3, Colmcille Celtic 4

Longford Cruisers 2, UCL Harps 0


Division 2

Temple Villa 1, Abbeyleix Ath 1

BBC Utd 3, Melville FC 0


Division 3

St Carthages Ath 2, Raharney Utd 1

Birr Town 9, Gallen Utd 0

East Galway Utd 6, CRFC 0


Division 3A

Rosenallis 6, Midlands Celtic 1

Stradbally Town 2, Cloneygowan Celtic 1

Maryborough 4, Mountmellick Utd 1


Division 3B

Raharney Utd 1, Coolraine 3

Mullingar Celtic 5, Clara Town 0

Moate Celtic 1, Kinnegad Juniors 4

Mullingar Ath 0, Daingean Town 3


Womens Division A

Mountmellick Utd 2, Willow Park 3


Womens Division B

Killeigh FC 4, Clara Town 1

Bealnamulla 2, Mountmellick Utd 0

Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 3

Saturday September 25th

All games at 2.30 unless stated


Under 17 Northern Group

Ballyboro v St Francis; VEC Lanesboro; Midlands

Gallen Utd v Tullamore; Brosna Press Park Ferbane; Midlands

Idle Mullingar Ath A,B, Clara, Monksland 


Under 17 Southern Group

Emo Celtic B v Emo Celtic A; Community Centre Emo; Offaly

Killeigh FC v East Galway Utd; Derrybeg Killeigh; Offaly  

Stradbally Town v Mountmellick Utd; The Lawn Stradbally; Offaly

Birr Town v Abbeyleix Ath; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Offaly


Under 19 Premier Division

Mountmellick Utd v Willow Park; Cushla Park Athlone; Offaly

Monksland Utd v Tullamore; 5.00; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands

Idle Mullingar Ath, Portlaoise, BBC Utd


Under 19 Division 1

East Galway Utd v Killeigh; Kiltormer Galway; Offaly

Ballymahon v Kinnegad Juniors; 5.00; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands

Ballinahown v Suncroft; Sports Park Ballinahown; Midlands

Idle Mullingar Ath B,C, Abbeyleix 


FAI Junior Cup 1st Round
Tarmonbarry FC v Gallen Utd A; Michael Neary Park, Longford; Midlands

Tullamore Town v Suncroft AFC; 7.00; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly


Division 1 Saturday

UCL Harps v Ballymahon; Lough Gowna; Midlands 

Colmcille Celtic v Longford Wanderers; The Rock Aughnacliffe; Midlands 

Moydow FC v Longford Rovers; The Mall Longford; Offaly

Idle; Gaels Utd, Ballyboro


Sunday September 26th

All games at 11.00 unless stated


FAI Junior Cup 1st Round
Willow Park A v Mullingar Town; DPD Park , Athlone; Midlands
Coolraine  A v Newbridge Town; 12.00; Durrow, Tullamore; Midlands
Mountmellick Utd A v St. Patricks Well; 1.00; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly
Caragh Celtic v BBC Utd; 2.00; Sharpe Park
Ballinahown A v Monksland Utd; Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands x 3
Towerhill Rovers v Naas Utd; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Newbridge Utd v Longford Town Cruisers; 1.00; Corrigan Park Newbridge
Birr Town A v Athy Town Div 2; 1.00; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Killeigh v Clara Town A; Derrybeg; Offaly

O’Neills LFA Junior Shield 1st Round
Daingean FC v Gorey Celtic; 2.00;  Killeigh; Offaly
Coolraine B v Knocklyon Utd; 2.00; Durrow, Tullamore; Midlands
Cushinstown AFC v Cloneygowan Celtic; 2.00; Terrerath Community Centre
Mountmellick Utd B v Naas AFC ; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick; Offaly
Wexford Bohs B v Raharney Utd B; 2.00; Drinagh
Newpark AFC v Birr Town B; 2.00; The Fen, Newpark
Maryborough FC v Enfield Celtic; 2.00; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Ardmore Rovers v Stradbally Town B; Ballywaltrim Park
Bridge Rovers v CRFC; 2.00; Castlebridge
St. Carthages Athletic v Swords Celtic, Leabeg, Leamore, Boora; Offaly
St.Josephs B v St. Aengus; 2.00; Kilmuckridge
Clara Town B v Grange Woodbine; 1.00; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Midlands
Mullingar Athletic B v Orchard Celtic; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands
Ajax Athletic v Raharney Utd A; 2.00; Pa Mernagh Park, Enniscorthy
Kinnegad Juniors v St. Itas FC; Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad; Midlands

Senior Division
All teams in FAI Junior Cup

Division 1
Rosenallis A v  Mullingar Athletic A; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly
Inny FC v Banagher Utd; Community Centre, Streete; Midlands
Stradbally Town A v Willow Park B; The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly
Idle Clonaslee

Division 2
Melville FC v Walsh Island Shamrocks; Sarsfield Park, Athlone; Midlands
Abbeyleix Athletic v Highfield Utd; Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix; Offaly
Idle Temple Villa

Division 3A
Portlaoise Rovers v Midlands Celtic; Cottage Gate, Ballyroan; Offaly
Idle Rosenallis

Division 3B
Idle Moate Celtic , Mullingar Celtic

Division 3
East Galway v Ballinahown B; St. Patricks, Attikee, Kiltormer; Offaly
Idle Gallen

Womens Division A
Killeigh Ladies v Mountmellick Utd A; 2.00; Derrybeg, Killeigh; Offaly
Willow Park v Ballymackey; 2.00; DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands
Mullingar Athletic v Shiven Rovers; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands

Idle Portlaoise

Womens Division B
Birr Town v Killeigh Rovers; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Mountmellick Utd B; 2.00; Lagan Park, Kinnegad; Midlands
Bealnamulla v Clara Town; 2.00; Bealnamulla Park, Athlone; Midlands

