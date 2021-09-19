CCFL results and fixtures: A whopping 26 goals in fours games involving Longford clubs
CCFL Results Week 2
Under 17 Summer Tournament Cup Final
Mountmellick Utd 3 (12), Mullingar Ath A 3 (11) pens after ET.
Over 35’s Cup Final
Portlaoise 3, Coolraine 0
Over 35’s Shield Final
Willow Park 2, Killeigh FC 1
LFA Cup 1st Round
Ballinahown 4, Clontarf 0
Towerhilll Rovers 0, Hardwicke 3
Mullingar Town 5, Newbridge Hotspurs 3
Mountmellick Utd 2, Athy Town 0
Clara Town 6, Darndale 1
Finglas Utd 8, Willow Park 2
Dublin Airport 2, Birr Town 1
Kilemore Celtic 6, Killeigh FC 0
Division 1
Coolraine 3, Willow Park 2
Gallen Utd 4, Inny FC 4
Banagher Utd 1, Clonaslee Utd 1
Division 1 Saturday
Ballyboro 3, Moydow FC 7
Tarmonbarry 5, Longford Rovers 2
Ballymahon 3, Colmcille Celtic 4
Longford Cruisers 2, UCL Harps 0
Division 2
Temple Villa 1, Abbeyleix Ath 1
BBC Utd 3, Melville FC 0
Division 3
St Carthages Ath 2, Raharney Utd 1
Birr Town 9, Gallen Utd 0
East Galway Utd 6, CRFC 0
Division 3A
Rosenallis 6, Midlands Celtic 1
Stradbally Town 2, Cloneygowan Celtic 1
Maryborough 4, Mountmellick Utd 1
Division 3B
Raharney Utd 1, Coolraine 3
Mullingar Celtic 5, Clara Town 0
Moate Celtic 1, Kinnegad Juniors 4
Mullingar Ath 0, Daingean Town 3
Womens Division A
Mountmellick Utd 2, Willow Park 3
Womens Division B
Killeigh FC 4, Clara Town 1
Bealnamulla 2, Mountmellick Utd 0
Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 3
Saturday September 25th
All games at 2.30 unless stated
Under 17 Northern Group
Ballyboro v St Francis; VEC Lanesboro; Midlands
Gallen Utd v Tullamore; Brosna Press Park Ferbane; Midlands
Idle Mullingar Ath A,B, Clara, Monksland
Under 17 Southern Group
Emo Celtic B v Emo Celtic A; Community Centre Emo; Offaly
Killeigh FC v East Galway Utd; Derrybeg Killeigh; Offaly
Stradbally Town v Mountmellick Utd; The Lawn Stradbally; Offaly
Birr Town v Abbeyleix Ath; Frank O’Connell Park Birr; Offaly
Under 19 Premier Division
Mountmellick Utd v Willow Park; Cushla Park Athlone; Offaly
Monksland Utd v Tullamore; 5.00; Cushla Park Athlone; Midlands
Idle Mullingar Ath, Portlaoise, BBC Utd
Under 19 Division 1
East Galway Utd v Killeigh; Kiltormer Galway; Offaly
Ballymahon v Kinnegad Juniors; 5.00; Tara Park Ballymahon; Midlands
Ballinahown v Suncroft; Sports Park Ballinahown; Midlands
Idle Mullingar Ath B,C, Abbeyleix
FAI Junior Cup 1st Round
Tarmonbarry FC v Gallen Utd A; Michael Neary Park, Longford; Midlands
Tullamore Town v Suncroft AFC; 7.00; Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore; Offaly
Division 1 Saturday
UCL Harps v Ballymahon; Lough Gowna; Midlands
Colmcille Celtic v Longford Wanderers; The Rock Aughnacliffe; Midlands
Moydow FC v Longford Rovers; The Mall Longford; Offaly
Idle; Gaels Utd, Ballyboro
Sunday September 26th
All games at 11.00 unless stated
FAI Junior Cup 1st Round
Willow Park A v Mullingar Town; DPD Park , Athlone; Midlands
Coolraine A v Newbridge Town; 12.00; Durrow, Tullamore; Midlands
Mountmellick Utd A v St. Patricks Well; 1.00; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly
Caragh Celtic v BBC Utd; 2.00; Sharpe Park
Ballinahown A v Monksland Utd; Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands x 3
Towerhill Rovers v Naas Utd; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Newbridge Utd v Longford Town Cruisers; 1.00; Corrigan Park Newbridge
Birr Town A v Athy Town Div 2; 1.00; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Killeigh v Clara Town A; Derrybeg; Offaly
O’Neills LFA Junior Shield 1st Round
Daingean FC v Gorey Celtic; 2.00; Killeigh; Offaly
Coolraine B v Knocklyon Utd; 2.00; Durrow, Tullamore; Midlands
Cushinstown AFC v Cloneygowan Celtic; 2.00; Terrerath Community Centre
Mountmellick Utd B v Naas AFC ; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick; Offaly
Wexford Bohs B v Raharney Utd B; 2.00; Drinagh
Newpark AFC v Birr Town B; 2.00; The Fen, Newpark
Maryborough FC v Enfield Celtic; 2.00; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Ardmore Rovers v Stradbally Town B; Ballywaltrim Park
Bridge Rovers v CRFC; 2.00; Castlebridge
St. Carthages Athletic v Swords Celtic, Leabeg, Leamore, Boora; Offaly
St.Josephs B v St. Aengus; 2.00; Kilmuckridge
Clara Town B v Grange Woodbine; 1.00; Stanley O’Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Midlands
Mullingar Athletic B v Orchard Celtic; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands
Ajax Athletic v Raharney Utd A; 2.00; Pa Mernagh Park, Enniscorthy
Kinnegad Juniors v St. Itas FC; Lagan Park, Killucan Road, Kinnegad; Midlands
Senior Division
All teams in FAI Junior Cup
Division 1
Rosenallis A v Mullingar Athletic A; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly
Inny FC v Banagher Utd; Community Centre, Streete; Midlands
Stradbally Town A v Willow Park B; The Lawn, Stradbally; Offaly
Idle Clonaslee
Division 2
Melville FC v Walsh Island Shamrocks; Sarsfield Park, Athlone; Midlands
Abbeyleix Athletic v Highfield Utd; Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix; Offaly
Idle Temple Villa
Division 3A
Portlaoise Rovers v Midlands Celtic; Cottage Gate, Ballyroan; Offaly
Idle Rosenallis
Division 3B
Idle Moate Celtic , Mullingar Celtic
Division 3
East Galway v Ballinahown B; St. Patricks, Attikee, Kiltormer; Offaly
Idle Gallen
Womens Division A
Killeigh Ladies v Mountmellick Utd A; 2.00; Derrybeg, Killeigh; Offaly
Willow Park v Ballymackey; 2.00; DPD Park, Athlone; Midlands
Mullingar Athletic v Shiven Rovers; 2.00; Gainstown, Mullingar; Midlands
Idle Portlaoise
Womens Division B
Birr Town v Killeigh Rovers; 2.00; Frank O’Connell Park, Birr; Offaly
Kinnegad Juniors v Mountmellick Utd B; 2.00; Lagan Park, Kinnegad; Midlands
Bealnamulla v Clara Town; 2.00; Bealnamulla Park, Athlone; Midlands
