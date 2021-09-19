Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta through to the quarter-finals after beating Abbeylara

Cian Mackey on the ball for Mullinalaghta ahead of Abbeylara opponents Robbie Smyth and Colm P Smyth. Action from the SFC Pic: Syl Healy
Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s are through to the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals after beating a determined Abbeylara side in the Group B Round 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 2-11 Abbeylara . . . 1-11
David McGivney’s goal just before half-time proved to be the difference while Abbeylara were left to rue missed chances near the end when they kicked a few poor wides but are still looking good to reach the last eight after winning their previous two games in the group stage.
In their final attack in the hope of snatching a last gasp equalising goal, Mel Brady played the ball into the square but Patrick Fox was able to claim possession and avert the danger.
Mullinalaghta, who were also guilty of some poor finishing, led by 2-7 to 1-5 at the break with Jayson Matthews scoring the first goal in the 26th minute.
MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: David O’Rourke; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Francis Mulligan; Gary Rogers, Brendan Fox, Connor Leonard (0-1,’45); David McGivney (1-1), John Keegan; James McGivney (0-1), Aidan McElligott (0-1), Cian Mackey (0-1); Jayson Matthews (1-3, one point from mark), Mickey Cunningham, Rian Brady (0-3).
ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Bryan Masterson, Fergal Battrim, Michael McHugh; Mel Brady, Cian Brady (0-1), Cathal Lynch; Colm E Smyth (0-1), Colm P Smyth; Nigel Rabbitt (0-4, all frees), Willie Crawford (0-1), Reece Reilly (0-1); Robbie Smyth (1-2, points from frees), Jason Kelly, Ciaran Scanlon (0-1).
Subs:- Russell Brady for CE Smyth and Bernard Crawford for W Crawford (39 mins); Padraig Berry for R Reilly (50 mins); Kieran Mulvihill for J Kelly (56 mins); Matthew Quinn for C Lynch (59 mins).
Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s, Granard).
More News
Evelyn and Enda Neary (founders of Cian's Kennels), Niall Gerety (OSNS), Collette Mahon, Paul Dowd, Abbie Gerety, Senan & Darcy Dowd, Claire Gerety, James and Teresa Gerety, Martin Glennon and Cooper
Divina (Ivy) Gracia McGeary with her parents Declan McGeary and Mitos Rodriguez, and her 15-month-old baby sister Patricia Faith McGeary
There have been calls this week for Lanesboro to be considered as a possible location for a new 'dementia village'
Garadice will perform at the Leitrim Live Concert in The Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen on Saturday, September 25 at 5pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.