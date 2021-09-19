Search

19/09/2021

Longford SFC: Mullinalaghta through to the quarter-finals after beating Abbeylara

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B - Round 3

senior football championship 2021

Cian Mackey on the ball for Mullinalaghta ahead of Abbeylara opponents Robbie Smyth and Colm P Smyth. Action from the SFC Pic: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Deniese O'Flaherty

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Mullinalaghta St. Columba’s are through to the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals after beating a determined Abbeylara side in the Group B Round 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 2-11    Abbeylara . . . 1-11

David McGivney’s goal just before half-time proved to be the difference while Abbeylara were left to rue missed chances near the end when they kicked a few poor wides but are still looking good to reach the last eight after winning their previous two games in the group stage. 

In their final attack in the hope of snatching a last gasp equalising goal, Mel Brady played the ball into the square but Patrick Fox was able to claim possession and avert the danger.

Mullinalaghta, who  were also guilty of some poor finishing, led by 2-7 to 1-5 at the break with Jayson Matthews scoring the first goal in the 26th minute.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: David O’Rourke; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Francis Mulligan; Gary Rogers, Brendan Fox, Connor Leonard (0-1,’45); David McGivney (1-1), John Keegan; James McGivney (0-1), Aidan McElligott (0-1), Cian Mackey (0-1); Jayson Matthews (1-3, one point from mark), Mickey Cunningham, Rian Brady (0-3).

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Bryan Masterson, Fergal Battrim, Michael McHugh; Mel Brady, Cian Brady (0-1), Cathal Lynch; Colm E Smyth (0-1), Colm P Smyth; Nigel Rabbitt (0-4, all frees), Willie Crawford (0-1), Reece Reilly (0-1); Robbie Smyth (1-2, points from frees), Jason Kelly, Ciaran Scanlon (0-1).

Subs:- Russell Brady for CE Smyth and Bernard Crawford for W Crawford (39 mins);  Padraig Berry for R Reilly (50 mins); Kieran Mulvihill for J Kelly (56 mins); Matthew Quinn for C Lynch (59 mins). 

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s, Granard). 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media