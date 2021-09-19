Search

19/09/2021

Longford SFC: Crucial goals the difference as Granard defeat Dromard

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B - Round 3

senior football championship 2021

Declan Murphy surging forward for Granard with Dromard opponent Peter Reynolds in pursuit. Action the SFC Round 3 game Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

St Mary’s Granard produced a fine team performance to overcome the challenge of Dromard in the Senior Football Championship Group B Round 3 game at Maguire Park, Ballinalee on Saturday evening to remain on course to qualify for the quarter-finals.

St Mary’s Granard . . . 4-13   Dromard . . . 0-18

Granard scored two goals in each half and they came at crucial times. Their fourth goal after 53 minutes from Charlie Martin gave them a nine point lead and there was no way back for Dromard. 

St Mary’s led by 2-7 to 0-9 at half-time with the goals coming from Charlie Martin and Jordan Shiels while Micheal Hynes scored a superb goal in the second half. 

 Granard, unbeaten in the championship so far, finished the game with 13 players as Thomas Gallagher and Eoin Higgins received black cards near the end.

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Dessie Kiernan; Paddy McGivney, Thomas Gallagher, Eddie Smyth; Declan Murphy, James Kiernan, Mark Tully; Darren Gallagher (0-7, six frees, 1 ’45), Charlie Martin (2-0); Jordan Shiels (1-0), Paul smyth (0-1), Dylan Corcoran; Mark O’Neill, Derek Sheridan, Micheal Hynes (1-5).

Subs:- Aaron Smyth for D Sheridan; Eoin Higgins for P McGivney; Liam Sullivan for M O’Neill.

DROMARD: Oisin Hourican; Peadar Kiernan, James Mimnagh, Dylan McCormack; Kevin Donohoe, Conor McGauran, John Sheridan; Ronan McEntire, Oisin O’Toole (0-3, two frees); Daniel Conboy, Aaron Farrell, Fionn Hourican; Ross McNerney (0-6, one free), Francis McGee (0-1), Joseph Hagan (0-8, six frees).

Sub:- Bernard Sheridan for K Donohoe. 

Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans). 

